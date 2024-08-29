Gateway App, the blockchain-based gaming platform, is proud to announce the launch of its first game, Ija: Battle of the Gods.

This groundbreaking Player vs Player fighter game draws inspiration from African mythology, bringing to life a unique cultural experience in the gaming world.

Available in both immersive story mode and competitive online multiplayer mode, Ija: Battle of the Gods is set to redefine the way gamers interact with mythological storytelling and digital assets.

An Epic Battle in the Realm of Alkebulan

Set against the backdrop of Alkebulan, a mythical realm steeped in African legends, Ija: Battle of the Gods features iconic deities such as Alekwu, Amadioha, Oya, and Mami Water. Players assume the roles of these powerful gods, engaging in intense battles to protect the realm from evil forces. Whether exploring the richly detailed story mode or competing against other players worldwide in real-time multiplayer battles, Ija: Battle of the Gods offers an engaging and culturally rich gaming experience.

Ija_Home_Screen.png

Creating Real Value Through Blockchain and NFTs

With over 3 billion gamers globally and close to 300 million in Sub-Saharan Africa, the gaming industry is immense. However, traditional games often limit players’ investments of time and money to the virtual world, offering no tangible value. Gateway App is transforming this paradigm by integrating blockchain technology, enabling in-game assets to be represented as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These NFTs can be transferred and traded, providing players with real-world value for their in-game achievements.

This approach not only enhances the gaming experience but also empowers players by giving them ownership over their digital assets. Gamers can monetize their skills and contributions, transforming their gaming achievements into valuable assets that can be sold or traded.

Empowering Players with a Deeper Connection to African Culture

“Gateway App is committed to reshaping the gaming landscape by infusing African mythology with innovative blockchain technology,” said Oluwashina Peter, Co-founder of Gateway App. “Our goal is to create games that are not only fun and engaging but also meaningful, connecting players to Africa’s rich cultural heritage while offering real economic value.” – Emmanuel Nduka, CTO of Gateway App

Supported by Leading Blockchain Innovators

Gateway App’s innovative approach has garnered support from prominent investors and blockchain networks. Backed by funding from Seier Capital and collaboration with Concordium and Near Protocol, Gateway App aims to usher in a new era of gaming, reaching 100 million gamers with its value-creating model.

Available Now Across Multiple Platforms

Ija: Battle of the Gods is now available for play on the Gateway App via Web, Android, and iOS platforms. Step into the world of African mythology, choose your god, and battle for the realm of Alkebulan. Join the gaming revolution where your time, effort, and passion translate into real-world rewards.