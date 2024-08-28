Octa’s You Too Can campaign, which aimed to provide people with the knowledge and tools necessary for successful trading, has finally ended.

Its culmination was #u2can: prize hunting—a raffle in which 15 winners received exciting prizes, including smartphones, smartwatches, and a MacBook.

An exciting journey: You Too Can edutainment show

The prize draw was only the grand finale—the transformative journey began in April 2024. It all started with the You Too Can edutainment show, a series of 11 engaging webinars hosted by Ambrose Ebuka, Octa’s ambassador in Nigeria. He took on the role of mentor, guiding Tolu, a budding fashion designer, through the intricacies of Forex trading. Over three months, Nigerian traders had a unique opportunity to learn from Tolu’s experiences, challenges, and successes.

Practical insights and valuable lessons

Tolu’s ultimate goal was to earn her first $1,000 by trading under Ambrose’s guidance. Although she failed to achieve it, each episode will still be helpful for novice and pro traders. Watch them all to find analyses of Tolu’s trading mistakes and valuable educational material ranging from trading basics to advanced trading strategies. Below is a brief description of each of the 11 episodes—all available on the edutainment show’s page.

Episode 1: Forex fundamentals. Part 1

Episode 2: Centred on Forex fundamentals

Episode 3: Creating an Octa trading account

Episode 4: Trading ideas and charts

Episode 5: Risk management strategies

Episode 6: Fundamental analysis

Episode 7: Building your own trading strategy

Episode 8: A live trading session where Ambrose introduced Tolu to Octa’s trading platform, patterns in the Forex market, and things to consider before and during a trade.

Episode 9: Advanced trading strategies like buy limits, sell stops, going long or short, and tools for analysing market sentiments.

Episode 10: A live trading session where Ambrose showed Tolu the ropes of applying trading theories into practice.

Episode 11: In the grand finale, Ambrose reviewed Tolu’s past trades to assess her progress. In this episode, you’ll find out why Tolu didn’t achieve her goal and how Ambrose earned more than $1,000 over the same period with a similar starting deposit.

The contest: celebrating achievements

The campaign’s highlight was the #u2can: prize hunting contest, which ran for two weeks from 24 June to 8 July. All traders got a chance to apply the knowledge from the show to their trading and win a smartwatch, smartphone, or laptop. The more lots participants traded, the better their chances of winning were. The prize draw was conducted on 16 July on Octa’s YouTube channel and hosted by Ambrose Ebuka and Nigerian YouTube creator Chinasa Anukam.

Empowering futures

With the end of the You Too Can campaign, Octa has inched further towards its vision to create opportunities for learning and growth in Nigeria. The lessons learned during this journey will continue to inspire and empower participants long after the present moment. The You Too Can campaign has proven that many can turn their aspirations into reality with the right guidance and resources. The insights gained and the connections made will continue to foster entrepreneurial success and personal growth. You can join Octa’s Telegram community to connect with like-minded traders committed to achieving their goals.

