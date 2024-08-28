The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has called on all registered medical and dental practitioners to promptly update their accounts on the MDCN website with a deadline of November 14, 2024.

In a statement by the council, it emphasized that the update is crucial to ensure continued professional recognition and is part of an ongoing effort to update the Council’s Master Register.

“Updating your professional record is essential for compliance with MDCN regulations and shows your commitment to professional standards, only the most recent detail on record will be included in the Master Register to be published in January 2025.”

Practitioners who do not yet have an account are advised to create one on the MDCN website to receive their login details via email after global verification processes.

In addition, practitioners with additional qualifications (AQ) must register these qualifications to be recognized on the specialist register.

For further assistance, practitioners are encouraged to contact the Council via email at registrar@mdcn.gov.ng.

F oreign-trained medical and dental practitioners

MDCN also stated that all foreign-trained medical and dental professionals who have successfully passed the Foreign Trained Medical and Dental Graduates (FTMDG) Assessment Examination and have been issued full registration by the Council

The council disclosed they are now fully recognized as medical and dental practitioners in Nigeria.

“All foreign-trained medical and dental professionals who have been successfully cleared, including passing the Foreign Trained Medical and Dental Graduates (FTMDG) Assessment Examination conducted by MDCN, and have been issued full registration by MDCN, are recognized as fully registered medical/dental practitioners in Nigeria.”

“These fully registered medical and dental practitioners are authorized to practice in Nigeria. However, it is important to note that these practitioners must renew their Annual Practising Certificate every year.’’

The Council further explained that these professionals, who hold Certificates of Full Registration, “are deemed to have fulfilled all educational requirements statutorily provided by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act CAP M8, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004. This includes holding the MBBS degree (or its equivalent), completing housemanship, and obtaining the necessary certificate of experience.”

About MDCN

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) is the regulatory body responsible for overseeing the education, training, and practice of medical and dental professionals in Nigeria.

They set standards for medical and dental education, conduct examinations, and issue licenses to practitioners.

Additionally, the MDCN plays a crucial role in ensuring that healthcare professionals adhere to ethical standards and provide quality care to patients.