Amidst the current 240% hike in electricity tariffs, Haier Thermocool stands out by offering Nigerians an impressive 70% savings on energy costs with their inverter products.

These products are not only of excellent quality but are also designed to save energy and offer maximum convenience.

Why choose Haier Thermocool?

With Haier Thermocool inverter products, there is so much to enjoy. For every product one purchases, there is a guarantee of 70% energy savings and these products are environmentally friendly as well! Haier Thermocool offers energy saving benefits and more with the following products:

1 Refrigerators and Freezers

Not only do these products keep your food fresh for longer, but they also feature antibacterial technology and deliver an impressive 70% energy savings. These are must-haves for every Nigerian who wants to enjoy fresh, clean food while reducing costs.

2 Air conditioner

Coming home to a working AC is pure bliss. GenPal AC offers an exceptional 70% energy savings and cools 47% faster than other ACs. With this, you get to stay cool and comfortable without worrying about high utility bills.

3 Washing Machine

Nigerians can now enjoy the convenience of doing laundry anytime with Haier Thermocool’s inverter washing machine. It delivers powerful cleaning while using less water and energy, and promises to save up to 70% on energy costs.

Even better, Haier Thermocool is running a promotion on their top-quality products that you can’t afford to miss. Check out these offerings:

1 With every purchase of a gas cooker or a deep chest freezer, you’ll receive a 2-liter bottle of oil.

2 With every purchase of a washing machine or refrigerator, you will receive a sandwich maker

3 With every purchase of a generator, you will receive a bottle of engine oil

4 Every purchase of a cooling AC comes with a free installation.

Enjoy maximum convenience and cost savings with these incredible appliances from Haier Thermocool. Visit our website or any store near you to take advantage of this promo from now till the 31st of August. Haier Thermocool Dey For You!