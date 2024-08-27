One of the challenges of the financial landscape as echoed by a lot of consumers is security with traditional security features like the two-factor verification and PINs serving as primary protective measures.

Previously, financial services have adopted the use of two-factor authentication with short USSD strings and OTP.

However, a surge in illicit financial activities and fraud have necessitated the need for an improved layer of security and OPay is leading the charge with new and innovative features.

The launch of its innovative Nightguard feature is the first of a kind financial industry functionality empowers users significantly knowing their finances are protect.

OPay Nightguard assists users to secure their accounts during the hours when they are most vulnerable—while they sleep and certain personal lifestyle period such as late night out, evening social gathering and so much more.

The Nightguard feature lets users set a timeframe between 11:00 PM and 7:00 AM during which any transfer attempts will require enhanced identity verification. Transfers initiated within this timeframe must pass facial recognition.

This ensures that users can prevent unauthorized access to their accounts and funds during the night, providing unparalleled security and peace of mind.

In a statement addressed by the CEO, OPay Nigeria, Mr. Dauda Gotring stated that, “the Nightguard feature represents a significant advancement in Nigeria’s mobile payment landscape, offering users a robust tool to secure their financial transactions. As the leader in the Fintech industry in Nigeria, OPay is committed to placing control firmly in the hands of its customers, ensuring that they have the power to safeguard their finances.”

The effectiveness of the Nightguard feature, underscore OPay’s dedication to customer security and satisfaction. These features are unique to the OPay App and provide compelling reasons for users to download and utilize the platform. For public, who are particularly concerned about phone hacks and the security of their funds, Nightguard offers a strongly resonating benefit – the ability to set up the feature and sleep soundly, knowing their finances are protected.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as traditional banks.