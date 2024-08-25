The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted a series of thundery and rainy events across the country from Sunday through Tuesday.

In its weather outlook released on Saturday, NiMet predicts thunderstorms in the northern states of Borno, Jigawa, Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, and Gombe during the morning hours on Sunday.

The agency further anticipates that thunderstorms will extend to most parts of the northern region in the afternoon and evening hours.

The statement reads, “Later in the day, thunderstorms with rain are expected over the entire region. Cloudy skies are expected over southern cities during the morning hours, with intermittent rain expected over most parts of the region later in the day.”

Rains across different parts of the country

On Monday, morning thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, Yobe, and Jigawa States, with thunderstorms expected over the northern region later in the day.

NiMet predicted morning thunderstorms with rain over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Niger, and Kwara States.

It forecasts thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, and Niger States later in the day, with cloudy skies over southern states.

NiMet anticipated intermittent rain over most parts of the region during the afternoon and evening hours.

\It reads, “Later in the day, cloudy skies are anticipated over the entire region. In the North Central region, thunderstorms with rain are anticipated over parts of Niger and Kwara States during the morning hours.”

“During the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms with rain are expected over parts of Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, and Benue States. Intermittent rain is expected over the southern region throughout the day.”

Advice to residents of flood prone states

The agency has advised residents to steer clear of flood-prone areas, warning of a significant risk of urban flooding in major cities due to expected heavy rainfall. Additionally, strong winds may accompany the rain in areas where thunderstorms are anticipated.

The public is encouraged to follow safety guidelines provided by relevant authorities and to stay informed through NiMet’s weather updates, which are available on its website.

Furthermore, the agency recommended that airline operators obtain airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet to ensure effective operational planning.

What you should know

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had earlier stated that recent floods in the Northern part of the country have destroyed farmlands of residents in the North thereby exacerbating already high inflation in the country.