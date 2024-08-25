Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Tourism has recently announced the introduction of the “Draft National Tourism Policy”.

A move aimed at improving Nigeria’s position in the global tourism industry.

According to The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Minister of Tourism, Mrs Lola Ade-John, disclosed this in a virtual meeting with stakeholders on Saturday in Abuja.

It was also established in that meeting that the newly introduced policy was a significant stride towards advancing Nigeria’s tourism sector.

A Policy For The Future

Ade-John revealed that the policy was achieved through collaboration with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and other key stakeholders.

“This draft policy is a testament to our collective dedication to repositioning Nigeria’s tourism sector as a key driver of economic diversification,” she said.

In the course of the meeting, the minister stressed on the policy’s focus on sustainable tourism, community engagement, and diversification of tourism products. Explaining that these areas will drive economic growth, job creation, and cultural preservation in Nigeria.

She also supplied that ‘the draft policy reflects a comprehensive approach to addressing digital transformation and sectoral synergies, including with aviation.’

Further reports reveal that the policy is set to be finalized in October, with a presentation to the Federal Executive Council scheduled for November.

Tourism’s Impact

In light of this recent development, the importance of the tourism sector cannot be overlooked; especially in light of Statista’s report.

According to Statista’s review of the sector’s impact on Nigeria’s economy, the country’s revenue should soar to US$3,312 million this year, with an annual growth rate of 11.23%, which would then lead to a projected market volume of US$5,639 million by 2029.

Therefore, preserving and advancing the tourism sector is crucial for Nigeria’s economic future.

What To Know

Ade-John later informed that the next steps would involve further consultations and validation to refine the document before its implementation.

Concluding with an assured commitment toward ongoing collaborations and dialogue with stakeholders; to ensure the policy’s successful execution.

The meeting, as reported, was graced with the participation of top government officials, private sector representatives, and key industry stakeholders.

Something To Look Forward To

The introduction of the Draft National Tourism Policy marks an interesting turn for Nigeria’s tourism sector. A move that is setting the stage for a transformative period ahead.

And with Nigeria aligning with growing global standards of the sector, which encourages sustainability, community engagement, and product diversification; the policy is sure to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s tourism industry.