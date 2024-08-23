Welcome to Market Pulse on News Central, in collaboration with Nairametrics. In today’s episode, Joanna Mustapha guides you through the latest stock market movements. We analyze United Capital’s recent price volatility and debate whether it might be overpriced while contrasting it with Transcorp Plc, which seems undervalued despite strong first-half earnings. We also examine International Breweries’ recent rights issue amidst its lackluster earnings. Additionally, we break down today’s market trends, including the All-Share Index’s decline, top gainers like SFS REIT and Oando, and losers such as Transcorp Hotels and Chams Holding Company.

Tune in for our insightful interview with Ambrose Udeaba, Head of Securities Trading at Planet Capital Limited, where we discuss Transcorp Plc’s performance, the potential effects of International Breweries’ rights issue, and the future outlook for the naira.