Sygen Pharmaceuticals Ltd head quartered in Lagos, Nigeria (laygen) and ORx Pharmaceuticals Corporation based in Ontario, Canada (ORx) are thrilled to announce the formation of a groundbreaking joint venture. Sygen-ORx Biosciences, is aimed at revolutionizing healthcare and addressing pharmaceutical drug security challenges through collaborative innovation.

ORX Pharmaceuticals, an affiliate of the Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology, North America’s premier post-graduate institute for pharmaceutical technology and research, is renowned for its commitment to advancing medical science and improving patient care, brings a wealth of expertise and patented technologies in drug development and commercialization.

Led by a team of dedicated professionals and guided by a vision of excellence, ORX has consistently delivered transformative therapies across various therapeutic areas, earning recognition as a leader in the pharmaceutical industry.

Sygen Pharmaceuticals, known for its pioneering spirit and dedication to scientific rigor, complements ORX’s strengths with its innovative approach to healthcare solutions.

With a focus on developing high-quality medications and enhancing access to innovative treatments, Sygen has established itself as a trusted partner in driving positive change in the healthcare landscape in Nigeria.

The joint venture between ORx and Sygen represents a powerful union of vision, expertise, and commitment to improving patient outcomes and tackling pharmaceutical drug security challenges. By combining resources, knowledge, and capabilities, Sygen-ORx aims to accelerate the development and commercialization of cutting-edge therapies, addressing unmet medical needs and improving healthcare access for patients worldwide.

According to the framework agreement, the joint venture will be called Sygen-ORx Biosciences Ltd.

The joint venture company will focus on the following aspects:

Development of improved formulations of generic pharmaceuticals, focusing on products with established clinical efficacy and that have already received regulatory approval and achieved substantial commercial success.

Advancing innovative drug discovery programs into the regional and global pharmaceutical market.

Reduce cost and increase access to High Quality Branded Generic Medicines in Africa In addition to establishing the joint venture company, Sygen and ORx will provide support to the joint venture company leveraging their expertise gained from global drug discovery research and development and commercialization and distribution, aiming to accelerate open innovation in early-stage drug discovery.

“Sygen-ORx Biosciences will build upon the foundation of excellence established by ORx and Sygen, ushering in a new era of healthcare innovation”, , said Dr Alexander MacGregor [ORx

Pharmaceuticals CEO], “With a shared commitment to scientific excellence and integrity. Sygen-ORX Biosciences is positioned to make a significant impact in the healthcare landscape, shaping the future of medicine for generations to come”.

“Collaboration is at the heart of our mission at Sygen Pharmaceuticals, and we are excited to embark on this transformative journey with ORx Pharmaceuticals,” said Charles Ogunwuyi, [Sygen Pharmaceutical CEO] “Together, as Sygen ORx, we have the opportunity to amplify our impact and drive innovation in healthcare, ultimately improving the lives of patients in Africa and beyond.

Through our partnership with ORx Pharmaceuticals, we can leverage our collective strengths to deliver meaningful solutions that address critical medical challenges and advance patient care.

About ORx Pharmaceutical Corporation of Ontario Canada

ORx Pharmaceuticals stands at the forefront of innovative healthcare solutions, driven by a commitment to advance medical science and improving patients’ lives. ORx combines cutting-edge research, technology, and collaboration to develop transformative treatments across various therapeutic areas. With a focus on efficiency and innovation, ORx employs rigorous quality standards and strategic partnerships to accelerate the development and commercialization of its pipeline products. With portfolio of promising products in various stages of development. ORx Pharmaceuticals is committed to revolutionizing healthcare and improving the lives of patients worldwide.

For more information visit https://orxpharmaceuticals.com/

About Sygen Pharmaceutical Ltd

Sygen Pharma (Sygen Pharmaceuticals Ltd) Is an innovative life sciences company with a wealth of experience in branded generics and a strong commitment to improving patient outcomes in Africa.

Our mission of improving access to high quality medicines drives our focus to identify opportunities for the continuous creation of new drugs to address diseases with high unmet medical needs in the region. We are relentlessly looking beyond our primary therapeutic areas of focus to create wholistic healthcare solutions that combine our expertise and knowledge with cutting-edge technology in collaboration with external partners. Through these efforts, Sygen Pharma stands on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into making drugs more accessible to patients and empowering healthcare professionals within the region.

For more information, visit https://www.sygenpharma.com/