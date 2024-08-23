Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has signed a decree permitting foreign citizens and stateless individuals to apply for temporary residency in Russia.

This development as reported by TravelBiz, informed that the decree is seen as a reaction to ongoing tensions with Western countries, offering an alternative for those dissatisfied with Western policies.

The new decree targets individuals who the Russian government believes align with “traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.”

Reports also note that this policy aims to provide refuge for those seeking an escape from Western neoliberal ideologies.

Key Changes in the Residency Process

Language and Knowledge Requirements: According to recent update, applicants no longer need to prove their knowledge of the Russian language, history, or laws.

No Quotas: The limit on the number of temporary residence permits have also been removed.

Further information provides that foreigners interested in moving to Russia must apply for a temporary residence permit, which is the initial step toward permanent residency and possibly citizenship.

Update on the recent decree outlines several categories for temporary residence permits. These are; employment, Study, Family Reunification and Medical Purposes.

As for the processing time and validity period; the processing time as reported takes about 20 days, followed by a validity period of 3 years.

Requested Requirements:

Valid passport

Clean criminal record

Medical certificates

Negative HIV test

Word on the pathway to permanent residency unveils that after holding a temporary residence permit for two years, applicants may apply for permanent residency. Details also include that validity, lasts upto 5 years, with unlimited renewals.

Benefits also assures that permanent residents can work without additional permits and travel without needing new visas.

For one to obtain permanent residency in Russia, certain document must be provided, documents such as:

Valid passport

Proof of income and accommodation

Health insurance

Basic knowledge of the Russian language

What Qualifies One To Apply

According to Russian immigration law, applicants in the past typically had to show knowledge of the Russian language, history, and laws. However, there are exceptions under the new decree.

Recent report provides an overview of living costs in Russia;

As for a family of four, estimated monthly expenses are $1,758.3, excluding rent. While for a single person, estimated monthly costs are $503.9, excluding rent.

On average, the cost of living in Russia is 58.5% lower than in the United States, with rent approximately 77.0% lowerlower, according to TravelBiz.

What you should know

For those interested in moving to Russia, the first step is applying for a temporary residence permit. And this permit, as reported, is valid for three years and renewable annually.

Grant rights are similar to those of Russian citizens.

Further reports show that an exit and re-entry visa will be needed if you plan to leave and re-enter Russia. And after two years, individuals can apply for permanent residency, which offers more freedoms, including the ability to work and travel without additional bureaucratic steps.

Permanent residency also paves the way to Russian citizenship as it represents a significant shift in its approach to foreign citizens. And by simplifying the application process and removing traditional barriers, Russia is opening its doors to those who align with its values.