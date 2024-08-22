The recent announcement by the Federal Government to significantly raise passport fees for Nigerians residing within the country has ignited a wave of reactions across social media.

Effective September 1st, 2024, the revised pricing will see the cost of a 32-page passport booklet with a 5-year validity increase from N35,000 to N50,000, while the 64-page booklet with a 10-year validity will rise from N70,000 to N100,000.

The Nigeria Immigration Service explains that this adjustment is intended to enhance passport quality, improve accessibility, expedite processing times, and address the rising costs of materials and production, along with expanding collection centres.

As this news circulates, Nigerians have taken to social media to voice their opinions, creating a diverse tapestry of reactions. In this article, Nairametrics captures the pulse of the nation by collating various perspectives from the online community.

Here are some reactions of Nigerians on social media on the passport fee increment:

Demmy (@Folarin_AS)

Demmy (@Folarin_AS) expressed his discontent, questioning how the passport fee increase is set to take effect in just 10 days, while the implementation of the minimum wage and reduced tax on food imports takes several months. He lamented that such discrepancies show a lack of readiness for real progress in the nation.

Razaq Lalas (@rlalas)

Razaq Lalas 🇳🇬 (@rlalas) responded to Nairametrics’ report on the passport fee increase, expressing worry that Nigeria’s financial troubles have pushed the Federal Government to seek revenue from every possible source. He speculated that, in their effort to generate more funds, they might even start charging for voter cards.

“Now I know that Nigeria is broke and the FG is trying to raise revenue from any available source. We may end up paying for voters cards in the quest to generate more revenue,” his tweet read.

Bemgba B. Nyakuma, Ph.D (@bemnyax)

Bemgba B. Nyakuma, Ph.D. (@bemnyax) reacted to the passport fee increase by suggesting that the actual cost will likely exceed the stated N50,000 or N100,000. He speculated that Nigerians might end up paying the official “passport fees” plus an additional N20,000 to N25,000 in “extra fees” at immigration offices.

“Means the actual process will cost more than the actual 50K or 100K. Guess we will all have to “passport fees” + 20-25K “extra fees” at immigration offices,” his tweet read.

E.J. (@Enwagboso)

E.J. (@Enwagboso) took to X (formerly Twitter) to express frustration over the short notice for the passport price hike, calling it a clear sign of the government’s lack of empathy and regard for its citizens. He urged President Bola Tinubu and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to rethink the pricing strategy, suggesting either a complete reversal or at least pushing the new fees to January 1, 2025.

“The 10-day notice for the passport price increase is an example of the government’s lack of empathy and consideration for its citizens.

“@officialABAT and @nigimmigration should obviously know this.

“I recommend reviewing the pricing strategy and considering a reversal or, at the very least, a delayed effective date of January 1, 2025,” his tweet read.

De’Otunba GCFRN 1 (@de_generalnoni)

De’Otunba GCFRN 1 (@de_generalnoni) criticized the government’s decision, describing it as yet another misstep. He expressed frustration, accusing the authorities of being disconnected from the struggles of the poor and ignoring the voices of the people.

De’Otunba GCFRN 1 read, “Another wrong decision from this government; They keep acting like they are dèàf to the people! No connection to the cries of the poor!”

THE LOCUS IN QUO (@PresstheirNeck)

THE LOCUS IN QUO (@PresstheirNeck) expressed frustration, predicting that Nigerians will likely accept the passport fee hike without much resistance and that the Labour union will turn a blind eye. He criticized the situation, suggesting that while the government offers a minimum wage increase on one hand, it effectively takes it back on the other.

“Of course, Nigerians will let this slide. The Labour union will also pretend not to be aware. They will give you a minimum wage increase with the right hand and take it back in the left,” his tweet read.

Gem (@ayanfegem)

Gem (@ayanfegem) criticized the government’s decision to raise passport fees, pointing out issues such as poor timing and the short notice given. While acknowledging that rising costs may justify the increase, she argued that the government has shown no consideration for the hardships faced by the masses in making this decision.

“This is one of the problems with this government: 1. Wrong timing 2. Short notice Yes, things are expensive, so the cost of maintaining the integrity of the one currently in use may have increased. Yet, there is no consideration for the plight of the masses in this decision,” her tweet read.

Harbiscot (@Harbiscot1)

X user, Harbiscot (@Harbiscot1) shared her recent experience, stating that she paid N110,000 for a 64-page passport in Abeokuta last month, despite the official price being 70k. She added that if you mention the official price, they simply tell you to do it yourself online, highlighting the challenges and discrepancies in the process.

“Paid 110k with begging at Abeokuta last month for the 64 page, they’ll tell you to go do it yourself online if you tell them it’s 70k😂,” her tweet read.

Handyman (@KachiDozie)

Handyman (@KachiDozie) questioned whether the Nigerian national minimum wage is sufficient to afford a 64-page, 10-year validity international passport booklet. He criticized the situation, highlighting the irony of living in a country where citizens struggle to afford basic identification documents.

“@nigimmigration Can the Nigerian national minimum wage afford a 64-page 10-year validity Nigerian international passport booklet?

“Nigeria – a country where its citizens cannot afford basic identification documents,” Handyman’s tweet read.

