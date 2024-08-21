UK Tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, Morgan Stanley International Chairman Jonathan Bloomer, and four others are feared dead following the sinking of a yacht off the coast of Sicily, as Italian divers prepared for a third day of search and rescue operations on Wednesday.

Local reports suggest the missing individuals were likely trapped inside the Bayesian yacht when a tornado struck near Porticello, Sicily, leaving them with no means of escape.

“We are more likely to find the missing people inside the boat,” said coast guard spokesman Vincenzo Zagarola as rescue efforts concluded on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

The yacht’s mast, reportedly the tallest in the world, remains intact despite earlier reports suggesting otherwise, as confirmed by Corriere della Sera on Wednesday.

Since Monday, military ships and helicopters have been aiding in the search for the missing passengers. Six guests, including Lynch’s wife Angela Bacares, and nine crew members were rescued, while one fatality has been confirmed.

When asked about the chances of finding the remaining passengers alive, Zagarola gave a somber assessment: “Reasonably, the answer should be not.”

The search continues, with rescue teams facing significant challenges due to the yacht’s position 48 meters (157 feet) below the surface.

What to know

Lynch, 59, was celebrating his recent acquittal from fraud charges with a small group of advisers when the storm struck. These charges were linked to the sale of his software company, Autonomy Corp., to Hewlett-Packard in 2011, which later accused Lynch of accounting malpractice. After years of legal battles, a San Francisco jury acquitted Lynch of criminal charges in June, although a civil case in London continued.

Authorities identified the missing passengers on Tuesday as Lynch, his daughter Hannah, Bloomer, his wife Judy, and Clifford Chance partner Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda.

Rescue teams have faced challenges accessing the yacht, which lies 48 meters (157 feet) below the surface. However, small teams of divers have managed to reach some of the boat’s interior sections. The search is being aided by a remote-controlled underwater vehicle, capable of operating on the seabed for over two hours.

“The search will go on as long as necessary,” Zagarola stated, emphasizing that the entire hull will need to be meticulously inspected.

Italian authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, with the UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch sending inspectors for a preliminary assessment. The investigation will involve interviewing crew, passengers, and witnesses, as well as analyzing physical and digital evidence, including logbooks and voyage data.