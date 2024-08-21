The 12 spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) ended yesterday trading hours on a positive note for the the fourth time in a row.

The Bitcoin ETFs pulled $88 million in inflows having pulled in $62.1 million, $35.9 million, and $11.1 million in the last three days.

According to Data from Farside Investors UK, Blackrock’s IBIT, the largest ETF by net assets led the inflow for the day pulling in $55.4 million. Coming in in second position was Ark Invest and 21 shares AKRB which pulled in $51.9 million.

These were the only two inflows recorded for the day out of the 12 spot bitcoin ETFs.

The biggest outflow for the day was recorded by Grayscale’s GBTC which saw $12.81 million leave the fund. Bitwise BITB also witnessed a minor outflow of $6.47 million in net outflows.

The remaining Bitcoin ETF funds recorded zero activity for the day.

The Total trading volume for the day hit $1.35 billion and improvement from $779 million recorded on Monday.

Bitcoin Price Analysis

At the moment Bitcoin is exchanging hands for $59,420 dropping by 2.2% in the last 24 hours with a maximum price of $61,005 and a minimum price $58,710.

The crypto asset is down by 19.4% from its all time high of $73,737.

Ethereum ETF’s records fourth consecutive outflow

On the side of the spot Ethereum ETF’s, the nine etf products have experienced outflows for four consecutive days. The ETF products witnessed a minor outflow of $6.5 million leaving the funds yesterday.

According to data from Farside Investors UK, Grayscale’s ETHE led the outflow for the day with $37.0 million leaving the funds.

Grayscales outflow was countered by inflows of $26.8 million in Blackrock’s ETHA and $3.7 million in Bitwise ETHW. The remaining Ethereum ETF products recorded zero activity for the day.

The nine spot Ethereum ETFs recorded a total trading volume of $194.66 million.

Ethereum Price Analysis

At the time of report Ethereum is exchanging hands for $2,591 dropping by 2.6% in the last 24 hours with a maximum price of $2,666 and a minimum price of $2,562.

The crypto asset is down 47.0% from its all-time high of $4,878.

What to Know

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded four days of consecutive positive inflow while Ethereum ETFs did the opposite recording four days of consecutive outflows.

The Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum have been relatively stable following their respective ETF activities. Bitcoin only dropped by 2.2% in the last 24 hours while Ethereum dropped by 2.6% spelling a relatively stable range of price level.