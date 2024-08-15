Branch International Finance Company Limited, a leading fintech brand dedicated to transforming the financial landscape in Africa, is thrilled to announce its recognition as the “Most Innovative Loan & Finance Brand of the Year 2024” at the 5th edition of the Africa Fintech Brands Innovation Awards, organized by the Africa Technology Congress (AFTC).

The award ceremony took place on July 31st, 2024, at The Civic Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

This accolade is a testament to Branch’s unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge financial solutions and exceptional services that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Branch has consistently demonstrated innovation in its approach to loan and finance services, earning the trust and loyalty of millions across the continent.

The Africa Fintech Brands Innovation Awards is a prestigious event that celebrates excellence and innovation within the fintech industry. This year, the award for “Most Innovative Loan & Finance Brand of the Year” was highly competitive, with numerous top-tier brands vying for the title. Branch’s victory underscores its position as a trailblazer in the fintech space, continually setting new benchmarks for innovation and customer satisfaction.

Speaking on this remarkable achievement, Dayo Odulate-Ademola, Managing Director Nigeria, at Branch International, said, “We are immensely honored to receive this award from the Africa Technology Congress. It is a reflection of our dedication to providing innovative financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses across Africa. At Branch, we are committed to driving financial inclusion and transforming lives through accessible and reliable financial services. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the fintech industry.”

Branch’s innovative approach includes leveraging advanced technology to offer instant loans, investment opportunities, and other financial services via its user-friendly mobile app. The company’s commitment to transparency, customer-centricity, and technological excellence has set it apart as a leader in the industry.

As Branch celebrates this milestone, it remains focused on its mission to make financial services more inclusive and accessible to all. The company is poised to introduce even more groundbreaking solutions that will further enhance its customers’ financial experiences and contribute to the growth and development of the African fintech ecosystem.

For more information about Branch International Finance Company Limited and its innovative financial solutions, please follow @branch_ng on Instagram or visit https://branch.com.ng/