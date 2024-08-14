The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission confirmed that each Nigerian Senator receives a monthly salary and allowances totalling N1,063,860, covering various needs such as entertainment and constituency allowances.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Commission’s Chairman, M. B. Shehu, and published on the X page of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

The statement served as a rebuttal to comments allegedly attributed to Shehu Sani, a former Senator.

RMAFC Clarifies Claims

According to the Commission, Sani had claimed that “each Senator collects a monthly running cost of N13.5 million in addition to the monthly N750,000.00 prescribed by the Commission.”

The Commission denied this claim.

The Chairman explained that for now, the RMAFC does not have the constitutional power to enforce compliance with the proper implementation of the remuneration package.

He provided a breakdown of the monthly pay of each Senator as follows: “The sum of N1,063,860, which includes: Basic Salary – N168,866.70; Motor Vehicle Fuelling and Maintenance Allowance – N126,650.00; Personal Assistant – N42,216.66; Domestic Staff – N126,650.00; Entertainment – N50,660.00; Utilities – N50,660.00; Newspapers/Periodicals – N25,330.00; Wardrobe – N42,216.66; House Maintenance – N8,443.33; and Constituency Allowance – N422,166.66.”

“It is important to note that some allowances are regular while others are non-regular. Regular allowances are paid consistently with the basic salary, while non-regular allowances are paid as they become due. For instance, Furniture Allowance (N6,079,200.00) and Severance Gratuity (N6,079,200.00) are paid once per tenure, and Vehicle Allowance (N8,105,600.00), which is optional, is a loan that the beneficiary must repay before leaving office,” the statement partly reads.

Shehu emphasized that with the exception of a few political and public officeholders, such as the President, Vice President, Senate President, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, all public and legislative officers are no longer provided with housing as was the case in the past.

The statement also reads:

“The Commission also wishes to use this opportunity to state that any allegation regarding other allowances enjoyed by any political or public officeholder, outside those provided in the Remuneration (Amendment) Act, 2008, should be explained by the person who made the allegation.”

“To avoid misinformation and misrepresentation of facts that could mislead citizens and members of the international community, the Commission considers it most appropriate and necessary to request that Nigerians and any other interested parties take advantage of the opportunity to access the actual details of the current remuneration package for political, public, and judicial officeholders in Nigeria, published on its website: rmafc.gov.ng.”

The activities of the Commission include monitoring revenue accruals and disbursements from the Federation Account.