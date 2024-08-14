Lagos, a bustling metropolis with a diverse and growing population, has a rental market that is predominantly occupied by young single men between 25 to 30 years old.

A recent report by Buyletive, cited in Nairametrics, provides a detailed analysis of the demographics of residential renters in Lagos, revealing a notable skew towards single male occupants.

The report highlights that a substantial proportion of Lagos’s rental market is comprised of young, single men, influenced primarily by economic factors.

RelatedStories No Content Available

The World Bank’s 2023 data shows a labour force participation rate of 65.9% for men in Nigeria, significantly higher than the 52.2% rate for women.

Statistica’s figures further show this disparity, reporting that approximately 40 million men were employed in 2023 compared to 31 million women. This economic imbalance contributes to a higher financial capacity among men, making them more prevalent in both rental and property ownership markets.

The analysis reveals that 56.3% of residential respondents in Lagos are men, reflecting a dominant trend among young adults aged 25 to 30.

This age group represents the largest segment of the rental market in the city. The preference for renting over owning is also prevalent among these individuals, a trend influenced by the current economic conditions and the high cost of property ownership.

Some context

Additionally, systemic issues such as biases from landlords and restrictions against single women further skew the rental market demographic. Single women often face challenges in securing rental properties, which exacerbates the gender disparity observed in the market.

These biases contribute to the lower representation of women among residential renters compared to their male counterparts.

“The rental preferences of our respondents in Lagos State are closely related to the demographic composition of the population.

“Approximately 43% of respondents in Lagos live in 2-bedroom apartments, with 1-bedroom apartments following closely behind at 41.5%. “

This trend indicates a strong demand for small to medium-sized apartments, largely Cdriven by single individuals and small families.

Our analysis reveals that the highest rental payments falis within N500,000 to N1 million per annum. This price range aligns with the income distribution among respondents, which is between the N100,000 to N500,000 monthly income bracket.

The dominance of young single men in Lagos’s rental market is a reflection of broader economic and social factors, including the higher employment rates and financial stability of men in comparison to women. As the rental market continues to evolve, these demographic trends will likely influence housing policies and market dynamics in Lagos.