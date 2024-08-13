President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed into law the Judicial Office Holders’ Salaries and Allowances Bill, 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

In March this year, Nairametrics reported that the President had asked the Senate to pass his proposed bill on new judicial officers’ remuneration so they can access fringe benefits among other allowances.

Bill Signed into Law

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had disclosed Tinubu’s request at plenary while reading out his letter to lawmakers.

The letter reads:

“Transmission of Judicial Office Holders’ Salaries and Allowances Bill, 2024. In accordance with the provisions of section 58, sub-section two of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“I forward herein the Judicial Office Holders’ Salaries and Allowances Bill, 2024, for the kind consideration of the Senate. The Judicial Office Holders’ Salaries and Allowances Bill seeks to prescribe salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits for judicial officials to end the prolonged stagnation in their remuneration and to reflect contemporary socio-economic realities.

“While I hope that the Judicial Office Holders’ Salaries and Allowances Bill, 2024, will be carefully, yet expeditiously, considered and passed by the Senate.”

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed the bill, paving the way for the President to sign it into law.

On Tuesday, Lado told the press that the bill has been signed, reflecting the President’s compassion for all sectors of the country.

“In a demonstration of his visionary leadership and deep compassion for the Nigerian people, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCON has once again affirmed his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the nation’s workforce by assenting to the revised Salaries and Allowances for Judicial Office Holders.

“This landmark decision reflects Mr. President’s profound dedication to ensuring that every salary earner in Nigeria, especially those serving in vital and strategic roles, receives the recognition and compensation they deserve,” Lado stated as quoted by The Nation.

What You Should Know

Nairametrics recalls that the National Assembly passed the 2024 Appropriation Bill in January, raising its size from Tinubu’s proposed N27.5 trillion to N28.7 trillion.

Tinubu’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, quoted the President as saying afterwards, “Funding the judiciary is a major element in our effort to support a just, rules-based society. Statutory transfer to the judiciary has been increased from 165 billion naira to 342 billion naira.”

An upward review of the budgetary allocations for the judiciary had been requested by the National Judicial Council, as well as the Nigerian Bar Association.

In a meeting of the ECOWAS Judicial Council, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, had said that inadequate funding is crippling the rule of law in Nigeria and other West African countries.