Hamster Kombat, one of the major play to earn projects in Web 3 has announced its decision to turn down venture capital firms interested in the project.

According to the team, the decision to reject the various offers it has received since the project went mainstream was to protect Hamster Kombat’s 300 million player base and protect their developer’s core focus on providing players with a seamless and just experience that rewards the efforts they put in the project.

The Hamster Kombat team announced this development via its telegram channel explaining the reasons behind their decision to turn down external investors.

“ Dear CEOs

Since our explosive growth began, we’ve received numerous investment offers from some of the biggest venture capital firms in the Web3 space. We’ve turned down every single one.

To this day, Hamster Kombat doesn’t have any external investors.

Why, you ask?

First and foremost, we value you — our players — far more than any investor. The only way to obtain the future $HMSTR token is by playing the game. 60% of the total supply is reserved for the players, with the rest reserved for providing market liquidity, future ecosystem partnerships and grants, rewarding squads, and other items.

This approach ensures that everyone has the same opportunity, regardless of wealth. In Hamster Kombat, anyone can win, and ultimately, we all win together.

Second, too many Web3 projects have built audiences only to use them as exit liquidity for their venture capital backers. This has, unfortunately, become the norm in the industry. Instead of creating innovative projects that generate real value and revenue, companies often focus on making a convincing pitch to secure funding, spend it on marketing, conduct an airdrop or even a public ICO, and then walk away — leaving users holding the bag.

We stand against this practice. We want the web3 space to return to its fundamentals. We invite founders and builders to focus on creating profitable businesses first. Build for your community and not for the investors.

The only way to _purchase_ the $HMSTR token is to go to exchanges after the airdrop, where you will buy it from our users — if they wish to sell at all.

The true power of Hamster Kombat comes from our community, in your unwavering support and incredible efforts. And we will always protect you and put your interests first.

When the Hamster family comes together, it creates an unstoppable force unlike anything seen in the history of finance and blockchain.

Thank you for reaching this final stretch with us” Hamster team posted

Token Distribution

The Hamster Kombat team developers also revealed that 60% of the upcoming Hamster Token would be reserved for the players while the remaining amount will be used for liquidity, future partnerships, in-game rewards, and ecosystem development.

What to Know

Hamster Kombat is among the biggest Tap to earn crypto projects in the industry with over 300 million users according to the team. The project is quite popular in Nigeria and other African countries.

If Hamster Kombat successfully pulls an airdrop it will go down as the largest Airdrop campaign in the history of Web 3.