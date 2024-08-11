The Nigerian Senate has denied the allegation by former president Olusegun Obasanjo that the lawmakers set their own salaries or receive special fiscal packages from the Presidency.

In a statement released by Senate Spokesman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, and posted on the Senate’s X account on Sunday, the lawmakers said the allegations are untrue and unfounded.

Senator Adaramodu emphasized that no Senator has received any financial support or patronage from the Presidency.

He clarified that the constituency projects often associated with the legislature are simply proposed and nominated by Senators, in line with practices common in other democracies around the world.

What the Senate Said

Reacting to the allegations by Obasanjo, the Senate said:

“To set the record straight, the Senate stressed that it only receives the salary allocated to it by the Revenue Mobilisation Fiscal Allocation Commission, in strict accordance with constitutional provisions.

“The Senate challenged anyone with credible evidence to present contrary facts, describing any suggestion that the National Assembly fixes its own salaries as “uncharitable and satanic.”

The Senate further explained that “the Executive arm of government, through its various Ministries and agencies, is responsible for awarding contracts for the constituency projects. The funds allocated for these projects, vary depending on the number of constituencies in each state and the intention is to ensure that every region of Nigeria benefits from federal resources”, the statement added.

Backstory

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had earlier criticized members of the Senate and House of Representatives for independently determining their own salaries, calling the practice both immoral and unconstitutional.

He made these remarks on Friday, August 9, while hosting six members of the House of Representatives, led by Ugochinyere Ikenga, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

Obasanjo accused the executive branch of granting the legislature what does not rightfully belong to them, and noted that federal lawmakers have never refused these benefits.

He highlighted this as one of the leadership challenges currently facing the country. The former president claimed that each federal lawmaker received N200 million and accepted it, emphasizing that it was improper for legislators to set their own salaries.

Obasanjo also urged President Tinubu to pay attention to the demands of the youth, stating that their concerns are legitimate.