The Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Digital Encode Limited, Forbes Best of Africa Outstanding Digital Trust Leader, Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale, has been appointed as the first Professor of Practice (Cybersecurity) in Nigeria.

Dr. Obadare’s letter of appointment as a Professor of Practice (Cybersecurity) by Miva Open University, Abuja, dated 1st of July 2024 and was signed by the University’s Registrar, Iheanyi Akwitti.

The position of Professor of Practice is awarded to distinguished individuals of recognized professional standing, with significant track record of exceptional professional experience in their field.

This Professor of Practice appointment will offer Dr. Obadare, arguably the most “credentialed” global digital trust leader, cybersecurity strategist, and GRC thought leader the opportunity to draw from his extensive industry and professional expertise, to provide links for students in theoretical principles, conceptual and functional application of cybersecurity knowledge, consequently, bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Miva Open University headed by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Tayo Arulogun, will have the opportunity of exposing the students to real-world experiences and practical knowledge, networking opportunities with industry professionals, improved employability through building of up-to-date skills and competence. In addition to developing capacity and knowledge in areas of vulnerability management, penetration testing, computer forensics, risk management and compliance etc., from Dr. Obadare with this appointment.

He will be collaborating with the University to enhance its reputation through association with industry leaders, fostering stronger connections within the industry for research and development, improving curriculum relevance and innovation.

In his reply, Dr. Obadare expressed his appreciations for the privilege to contribute to Miva Open University’s purpose of preparing people for opportunity and improving society through education.

In his words, “I am truly honoured to join Miva Open University as a Professor of Practice in Cybersecurity, the first in Nigeria, and thrilled to work with the University in deepening ‘town and gown’ relationship.

“This appointment offers the opportunity to give back to the society and I look forward to synergizing with other faculty members to stimulate growth and value creation.”

Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale is a seasoned Multi-Award PAN-African Digital Trust Leader, CyberSecurity Strategist, GRC Thought Leader & Global Technopreneur with over 58 (Fifty-Eight) international professional certifications to his credit, Master of Science in Cybersecurity, Liverpool University, UK, and was awarded Honorary Doctorate Degree in Cybersecurity from Trinity International University of Ambassadors Atlanta Georgia, United State of America.

A Fellow British Computer Society (FBCS), Fellow Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC), Fellow Institute of Information Management (FIIM), Fellow Enterprise Security Risk Management (FESRM), Chartered Information Technology Professional (CITP-UK), Chartered Risk Manager (CRM-Nigeria), The First PECB Certified Data Protection Officer (CDPO) in Nigeria, The First PECB Lead Pentest Professional in Nigeria, First Global PECB Certified Digital Transformation Officer (CDTO), The First Ec-Council Licensed Penetration Tester (LPT) in Africa , First Ec-Council Certified Blockchain in Africa, Second COBIT 5 Certified Assessor in Africa, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Qualified Security Assessor (PCI DSS QSA), Forbes Technology Council Official Member and Forbes Best of Africa Outstanding Digital Trust Leader 2023 Awardee.

He is a well-recognized subject matter expert with numerous successful engagements to his credit in Africa and the world. His skills and experience spans Data Privacy, Data Protection, CyberSecurity, Information Security, Vulnerability Management, Penetration Testing, Computer Forensics, Business Continuity, I T Governance, Risk Management and Compliance.

He is a Cybersecurity Advisory Board Member for Lagos State Government, a Platinum Team Member of Open-Source Security Testing Methodology Manual (OSSTMM), as well a lifetime member of the Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP).

He is an alumnus of FATE Foundation and US Department of State Exchange program.

He is also a distinguished alumnus of executive education at Harvard Business School, Harvard School of Government, MIT Sloan School of Management, MIT Professional Education and Oxford University – Said Business School, amongst other laurels.