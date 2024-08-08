President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 30 individuals to the governing councils of six federal colleges of education across Nigeria.
This announcement was provided by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), in a statement released on August 7, 2024, and published on the State House website.
This move is designed to strengthen the administration and strategic direction of these educational institutions.
The colleges involved include the Federal College of Education (Technical) Yauri in Kebbi State, Federal College of Education (Technical) Isu in Ebonyi State, Federal College of Education Odugbo in Benue State, Federal College of Education Jama’are in Bauchi State, Federal College of Education Gidan Madi in Sokoto State, and Federal College of Education (Technical) Benin City in Edo State.
The newly appointed members, including both chairpersons and council members, are expected to leverage their expertise and experience to drive effective governance and institutional growth. The President conveyed his confidence in the ability of these appointees to fulfill their roles with diligence and in accordance with their statutory mandates.
Additionally, the statement emphasized that the President looks forward to the new board members serving with dedication and a strong commitment to enhancing the quality of education in the country’s federal colleges of education.
The appointments and designations
The complete list of appointees for each institution is as follows:
Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi State
- Ismaila Gadaka — Chairman
- Abdulhakeem Adegoke — Member
- Pam Ishaya — Member
- Abubakar Sadique Fakai — Member
- Zara Duamlong Usman — Member
Federal College of Education (Technical), Isu, Ebonyi State
- Mohammed Sani Takori — Chairman
- Dauda Onipede — Member
- Victor Mela Danzaria — Member
- Solomon Ayuba — Member
- Mario Eno Owumi — Member
Federal College of Education, Odugbo, Benue State
- Baba Alphonsus Homsuk — Chairman
- Kayode Ajiboye — Member
- Rex Ogbonna — Member
- Jude Ngaji — Member
- John Yada Viko — Member
Federal College of Education, Jama’are, Bauchi State
- Aisha Yelwa Ibrahim Tahir — Chairman
- Dorren Ikedi Udechukwu — Member
- Bar Brass Yaji — Member
- Mustapha Shehu — Member
- Joshua Oludare Adewale — Member
Federal College of Education, Gidan Madi, Sokoto State
- Abdullahi Adamu — Chairman
- Olatunji Akinbiyi — Member
- Mohammed Adamu Malala — Member
- Saleh Musa Audu — Member
- Lami Ehi Oguogho — Member
Federal College of Education (Technical), Benin City, Edo State
- Tukur Jikamshi — Chairman
- Abdullahi Adamu Loko — Member
- Asimiyu Alarape — Member
- Abubakar Abubakar Bello — Member
- Christopher Okaeben — Member
