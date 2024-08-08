President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 30 individuals to the governing councils of six federal colleges of education across Nigeria.

This announcement was provided by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), in a statement released on August 7, 2024, and published on the State House website.

This move is designed to strengthen the administration and strategic direction of these educational institutions.

The colleges involved include the Federal College of Education (Technical) Yauri in Kebbi State, Federal College of Education (Technical) Isu in Ebonyi State, Federal College of Education Odugbo in Benue State, Federal College of Education Jama’are in Bauchi State, Federal College of Education Gidan Madi in Sokoto State, and Federal College of Education (Technical) Benin City in Edo State.

The newly appointed members, including both chairpersons and council members, are expected to leverage their expertise and experience to drive effective governance and institutional growth. The President conveyed his confidence in the ability of these appointees to fulfill their roles with diligence and in accordance with their statutory mandates.

Additionally, the statement emphasized that the President looks forward to the new board members serving with dedication and a strong commitment to enhancing the quality of education in the country’s federal colleges of education.

The appointments and designations

The complete list of appointees for each institution is as follows:

Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi State

Ismaila Gadaka — Chairman Abdulhakeem Adegoke — Member Pam Ishaya — Member Abubakar Sadique Fakai — Member Zara Duamlong Usman — Member

Federal College of Education (Technical), Isu, Ebonyi State

Mohammed Sani Takori — Chairman Dauda Onipede — Member Victor Mela Danzaria — Member Solomon Ayuba — Member Mario Eno Owumi — Member

Federal College of Education, Odugbo, Benue State

Baba Alphonsus Homsuk — Chairman Kayode Ajiboye — Member Rex Ogbonna — Member Jude Ngaji — Member John Yada Viko — Member

Federal College of Education, Jama’are, Bauchi State

Aisha Yelwa Ibrahim Tahir — Chairman Dorren Ikedi Udechukwu — Member Bar Brass Yaji — Member Mustapha Shehu — Member Joshua Oludare Adewale — Member

Federal College of Education, Gidan Madi, Sokoto State

Abdullahi Adamu — Chairman Olatunji Akinbiyi — Member Mohammed Adamu Malala — Member Saleh Musa Audu — Member Lami Ehi Oguogho — Member

Federal College of Education (Technical), Benin City, Edo State

Tukur Jikamshi — Chairman Abdullahi Adamu Loko — Member Asimiyu Alarape — Member Abubakar Abubakar Bello — Member Christopher Okaeben — Member