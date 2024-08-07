The Lagos State Government has revealed that its new coconut project will create at least 200,000 job opportunities for the youth.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the Secretary to the State Government, disclosed this during a courtesy visit by Mr. Dominique Koffy, the Country Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations in Nigeria.

She highlighted that the collaboration between the state government and the FAO is to leverage the state’s abundant coconut resources for food production and employment creation.

“The coconut project will provide nothing less than 200,000 job opportunities for our youth, which is a significant achievement for us,” she said

Maximizing coconut’s potential

Salu-Hundeyin emphasized the diverse uses of coconut, from food products like bread and garri to environmental benefits such as climate change mitigation

“We are blessed to have this tree that God has given us free of charge. We aim to improve on it to feed our people in Lagos State, employ our youth, and promote healthy and affordable food products,” she stated.

The project aims to maximize the advantages of coconut, from its shell to its water and fruit, ensuring comprehensive utilization of the resource. This initiative aligns with the state’s vision to feed Lagos, Nigeria, and make Africa proud through innovative agricultural projects.

Salu-Hundeyin noted that the governor has made all necessary provisions, including counterpart funding, to kickstart the project, which is expected to benefit not only Lagos State but Nigeria and West Africa at large.

“Mr Governor has made all provisions, even our counterpart funding is ready. Everything to start this project is ready because we know that it is a project that the citizenry of Lagos State Nigeria as a whole, and West Africa will benefit from’’.

Koffy expressed the FAO’s readiness to support the coconut value chain development in Lagos, which would foster employment and productivity.

He commended both the Federal and Lagos State Governments for their collaborative spirit and added that the FAO and Lagos State Government would also work on developing cattle feedlots to boost youth productivity and export opportunities.

What you should know

The Federal Government is collaborating with the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) to revive the country’s cotton and textile industry.

The initiative aims to create over 1.4 million jobs annually in the cotton and textile sector and develop key components of the cotton value chain.

This value chain of the initiative includes farming, weaving, ginning, and linking of cotton.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu emphasized Lagos’s strategic position in the cotton value chain and its potential to support the revitalization efforts, maintaining its status as the largest fashion hub on the continent.