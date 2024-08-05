The MacArthur Foundation has granted the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) $3,142,167 (N5,027,467,200) for legal advocacies in Nigeria from 2008 to 2024.

This was disclosed on its website section that highlights grants and grantee profiles, as seen by Nairametrics.

SERAP, a leading advocacy organization in Nigeria, has been at the forefront of advocacy through statements, civic training, and multiple lawsuits against the government and respective agencies.

Breakdown of the Grants

According to the MacArthur Foundation website, it has approved nine grants to SERAP since 2008, totaling $3,142,167.

One United States dollar is equivalent to N1,600 according to the current official rate from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The grant for 2021 was $1,100,000 and is set to last for three years, until 2024.

Here is the breakdown of the grants so far:

2021 (3 years): $1,100,000

This award allows SERAP to deepen, consolidate, and institutionalize its anti-corruption and accountability work, strengthen transparency, undertake public interest litigation on asset recovery and procurement practices, and translate reports into short, accessible formats for easier understanding.

2020 (7 months): $50,000

This grant was provided to SERAP to track and report on the use of COVID-19-designated funds, resources, and palliatives at all levels of government in Nigeria while ensuring accountability and transparency.

2019 (3 months): $39,000

This award supports SERAP in reviewing the performance and achievements of Nigeria’s first National Action Plan under the Open Government Partnership to inform advocacy and improve the impact of a second action plan.

2019 (2 years 6 months): $790,000

This award funded SERAP to continue corruption cases against state- and non-state actors in the education and electricity sectors and other areas, ensuring compliance with the annual submission of audited reports of federal appropriations by ministries, departments, and agencies to the Auditor General of the Federation, as provided in the Constitution.

The award also empowered SERAP to leverage media to educate and mobilize citizens on the cost of corruption on their daily lives.

2019 (3 months): $13,167

This award supported three SERAP staff members to attend the 2019 summit of the Open Government Partnership, a multi-stakeholder initiative for openness, inclusion, transparency, and accountability in the public sector.

2016 (2 years 11 months): $300,000

This award was part of a larger package of complementary grants expected to help SERAP increase transparency in education finances in select states, improve accountability in the electricity sector, strengthen local accountability practices, and contribute to a reduction in corruption.

2013 (3 years): $350,000

“The grant to Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) will support the implementation of Nigeria’s Freedom of Information Act of 2011 through the filing of cases, training workshops for lawyers and judges, and a compendium of jurisprudence on FOI cases, “ the foundation stated.

2011 (3 years): $350,000

The grant was intended to help SERAP conduct strategic litigation before national, sub-regional, and regional courts over three years.

2008 (2 years 5 months): $150,000

“In support of activities to generate new strategies to document and litigate internationally recognized economic, social, and cultural rights before national and regional courts over two years,” the foundation stated.

What You Should Know

Established in 2004, SERAP is one of Nigeria’s foremost accountability nonprofit organizations. It relies on litigation to seek court intervention in any alleged infractions by government officials and public institutions.

Checks on the MacArthur Foundation website show that SERAP is one of its longstanding grantees and partners.

On SERAP’s website, the MacArthur Foundation is listed as one of its partners.