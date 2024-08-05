C & I Leasing Plc bolsters Huawei’s operations with various bus solutions leveraging a robust network, positioning the business to maintain their competitive edge with a focus on safety, comfort and reliability, smoothening logistics needs.

C & I Leasing’s Fleet business has experienced a remarkable boost in 2024, winning multibillion naira contracts that underscore the company’s strong market position and reliability.

These new contracts have not only increased the company’s vehicle fleet and deepened its relationships with client partners but also reflects C & I Leasing’s ability to offer more versatile and scalable solutions, ensuring that clients can rely on the company for all their transportation needs.

From L-R: Henry Ashaka, Ag. Head, Corporate Services and Projects – C & I Leasing Plc; Kate Ukwuma, Head, Fleet Operations – C & I Leasing Plc; Alex Mbakogu, DMD/COO – C & I Leasing Plc; Tang Qi, Admin Manager – Huawei Technologies Nig, Co. LTD; Adaku Emedosi, Team Lead, Fleet Business Dev – C & I Leasing Plc; Raji Rasheed Kehinde, Procurement Qualification Manager – Huawei Technologies Nig, Co. LTD; Sweeney Perry, Corporate Communications – C & I Leasing Plc; Ayodele Babatunde, Country Manager, Fleet Management – C & I Leasing Plc at contract signing ceremony.

In the outsourcing sector, C & I Leasing has maintained its existing contracts, showcasing the company’s consistent delivery of high-quality services. More impressively and despite the significant market business exits witnessed in the country by major conglomerates, our Outsourcing business has experienced steady increase in headcount in 2024 and this is a testament to C & I Leasing’s expertise in providing tailored outsourcing solutions that meet the unique needs of diverse industries, including telecommunications, banking and healthcare.

For its marine business segment, C & I Leasing is increasingly optimistic about government policy towards the oil and gas sector as witnessed by the expansion of contract tenors which is expected to increase real investment in the oil and gas sector as a whole and the marine support services in particular. As a leading marine services operator, C & I Leasing expects to expand its collaborative efforts with International Oil Companies (IOC’s) in the areas of partnering for new production and breaking new ground and driving industry innovation. In 2024, C & I has been successful in renewing several of its existing Marine contracts with IOC’s and expects this to continue till the end of the year.

Aerial view of various bus solutions smoothening Huawei’s operational logistic needs.

C & I Leasing Plc’s achievements in securing, expanding and renewing contracts across its fleet, outsourcing and marine businesses despite the significant challenges witnessed in the areas of high vehicle asset costs, challenging employment dynamics, high inflation and foreign exchange volatility, witnessed at the beginning of Quarter 1, 2024, indicates the company’s resilience in the face of significant obstacles. With a strategic focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, C & I Leasing is poised to achieve new milestones and set higher standards in the leasing, ancillary support service, marine and outsourcing industries, as well as to support government policy in driving economic growth.

The foundation of our success lies in operational and information technology efficiency, robust risk management, and support from Africa’s best manpower, complemented by new board advisory inputs. Additionally, many of our financiers have been with us for over two decades, reflecting their confidence in the company, especially during these challenging times when financing project costs are high.