The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has denied any involvement with individuals and handles promoting the hashtag #IgboMustGo on Twitter (now X), which calls for the evacuation of people from the Southeast from the State.

The media aide to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, stated on Thursday that Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State Government wish to distance themselves from such “reckless, divisive, and dangerous rhetoric.”

He emphasized that Lagos remains home to every Nigerian citizen, regardless of their ethnic nationality.

Akosile further mentioned that the governor is urging security agencies to promptly investigate the individuals behind the handle and bring them to justice.

What the Governor is saying

The Statement from the governor’s aide read:

“The attention of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been drawn to a post by LagosPedia, a social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) that calls on the Igbo to vacate Lagos and Southwest of Nigeria and brace up for a massive hashtag #IgboMustGo protest from 20th to 30th August, 2024.

“The Governor of Lagos State and indeed, Lagos State Government wish to distance themselves from the reckless, divisive and dangerous rhetoric, saying Lagos remains home to every Nigerian citizen regardless of their ethnic nationality.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu views the post as not only reckless and divisive but an attempt to sow a seed of discord between the Yoruba in the Southwest and other tribes, especially those who have made Lagos their permanent place of abode.

“The Governor appeals to Lagosians not to allow any person or group of individuals to create tensions in the State, calling on the security agencies to promptly investigate those behind the handle and bring them to justice.”

What you should know

A post made by an X user with the handle @Lagospedia calling for a protest of the evacuation of Igbos with the hashtag #IgboMustGo has gone viral on social media.

The user claimed stakeholders in the State are planning a protest between August 20 to August 30, issuing a one-month grace period for individuals and businesses from the Southeast to vacate the state.

The post has drawn different criticism as well as reactions from people, calling on the state government to probe the individual behind the handle.

For instance, former vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, said such rhetoric endangers the peace and security of the country, as the Constitution guarantees every Nigerian the right to live and work freely anywhere in the country.

“The recent call on @X (formerly @twitter) for a protest under the hashtag #IgboMustGo, demanding the forced relocation of Igbo people from Lagos and other Southwest states, is deeply troubling and fundamentally opposed to the principles of unity and coexistence that define our nation.

“Such rhetoric is not only divisive but also endangers our peace and security, as our Constitution guarantees every Nigerian the right to live and work freely anywhere in the country,” Atiku said.

He also called on the federal government to launch an investigation into the matter and hold the individual responsible for the post.