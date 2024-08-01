The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has begun implementing duties and tax-free importation of rice, flour, wheat, and other essential food items to help reduce the high costs of food in the country amid the severe hunger crisis in Nigeria.

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this during a press briefing on the service’s half-year performance.

He stated that the government is committed to addressing the rising costs of essential food items to reduce hunger in the country.

He said, “The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is suspending import duties and taxes on essential food items to make them more affordable. We are committed to implementing this measure seamlessly to address the problem of hunger in our nation.”

“We have streamlined export processes to ensure that Nigerian goods reach international markets efficiently. We have introduced tools like Advanced Ruling System, Authorized Economic Operator and Time Release Study to enhance trade, stimulate the economy and create opportunities. Our farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs will now have a faster path to global markets benefitting their families and communities.”

Backstory

Earlier in July, the federal government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security announced a 150-day duty-free importation of essential food items such as rice, maize, wheat and cowpea.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari stated that the policy is part of the implementation of the Presidential Accelerated and Stabilisation Advancement Plan (ASAP), which includes the federal government importing 250,000 metric tonnes of wheat and maize to refill the depleted strategic reserves.

The policy to import essential food items into the country has drawn the ire of stakeholders in the agricultural sector. Former Minister of Agriculture and current President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina faulted the policy stating that food imports could destroy Nigeria’s agricultural policy.

Furthermore, the President of the All-Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Arch. Kabir Ibrahim lamented that the policy would erode the gains made in local production of rice, maize and wheat in the country.

What you should know

Nigeria is facing one of the worst food crises in a generation, with food inflation surpassing 40% in May 2024. Data from the NBS shows that the prices of staple foods such as rice, maize, wheat, bread, and beans have more than doubled on average over the past year.

Projections from international development organizations, including the World Bank, FAO, and World Food Program (WFP), indicate that around 32 million Nigerians will experience severe hunger in 2024 due to the ongoing food crisis.