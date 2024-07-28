Donald Trump the 45th president of the United States and the current flagbearer for the Republican party in the November presidential elections has pledged to make the US, the crypto capital of the world at the Bitcoin 2024 conference held in Nashville.

Donald Trump addressed the crowd which made up the largest Bitcoin gathering with over 20,000 people in attendance. He stated his admiration for the crypto community likening it to the steel industry when he was young.

Donald Trump who arrived the venue an hour late compared Bitcoin to Gold while predicting that the former will soon overtake the later. He also hailed the innovation behind Bitcoin and the global community working together to make it happen.

“Bitcoin is not just a marvel of technology, as you know, it’s a miracle of cooperation and human achievement.” Trump stated at the event.

Trump addressed the issue of Bitcoin mining and Artificial given its famous enormous consumption of energy. He explained that he will use fossil fuels to create more than enough energy needed.

Trump Doubles Down on Crypto

Donald Trump strengthened his commitment to the crypto project urging the crypto community to vote for his mandate. He assured the crypto community that they will be pleased with his performance and policies if elected.

He also reiterated his need to see America lead the crypto wave from the front and advance the course of the exciting technology more than any other country.

“If crypto is going to define the future, it’s going to be mined, minted and made in America. If Bitcoin is going to the Moon, as they asy, I want it be America that sends it there.” Trump stated.

Donald Trump has be tagged the crypto president due to his public stance on the issue and memecoins inspired by him are leading the PoliFi category in the crypto market.

Maga (TRUMP) is the biggest PoliFi memecoin with a Market capitalization of $266 million.

Excerpts from Trump’s Speech at Bitcoin Conference

Donald Trump in his address at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville touched a lot of things. A list of the key points as curated by CryptoPolitan includes

An approval and defense for self-custody No Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) guaranteed Bitcoin mining promoted and brought to the US US will be the crypto capital of the planet and the Bitcoin superpower of the world. US government to keep 100% of Bitcoin it owns

What to Know

The Bitcoin conference is the largest gathering of crypto enthusiast in the world pulling over 20,000 people. The event was slated to last from 25 July to 27 July. Donald Trump spoke on the last day of the election.

The frontrunner for the Democratic Party Kamala Harris was rumored to show interest in attending the event but didn’t follow through.