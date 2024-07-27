The Lagos State Government has revoked all existing building permits for ongoing projects across the state and mandated builders to reapply for validation.

This decision was announced by Dr. Olajide Babatunde, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on e-GIS and Urban Development, during a visit to Maryland, Ikeja where a building collapsed, killing five workers.

Accompanied by Mr. Gbolahun Oki, General Manager of the Lagos State Building Collapse Agency (LASBCA), and other officials, Babatunde emphasized that the revocation of all commencement certifications is a crucial step towards enforcing stringent safety standards in Lagos construction.

He highlighted the necessity for owners of ongoing building construction in the state to revalidate their documents with LASBCA, warning that non-compliance would lead to site closures.

“All commencement certifications in Lagos are revoked effective immediately. This applies to everyone with a construction site, including those in the Big Five category.

“Return to the LASBCA office to revalidate that document, if you decide not to go for the revalidation of that documentation, we are going to seal that site,’’ he said.

While expressing sorrow over the building collapse, Babatunde emphasized that such incidents should never happen, blaming property owners and developers for negligence and violating building regulations despite the government’s preventive measures.

He stressed the importance of obtaining a Certificate of Completion or Fitness for Habitation before occupying a building and warned that the government would prosecute anyone violating this rule.

More insights

Babatunde disclosed that LASBCA would increase enforcement efforts, including using private consultants to inspect buildings, and mentioned that the agency had already taken steps such as issuing stop-work orders and sealing buildings despite facing challenges from limited resources and hostile developers. He called on private professionals to collaborate with the government to strengthen regulation enforcement in the state.

The General Manager of LASBCA, Mr. Gbolahun Oki, outlined the agency’s response to the recent building collapse, stating that LASBCA would conduct comprehensive inspections in the affected estate and demolish unsafe structures. He emphasized the need for rigorous inspections and approvals due to the area’s poor soil conditions.

Oki insisted that all construction sites must have a full team of professionals to ensure adherence to building codes and announced strict enforcement of construction hours and the prohibition of on-site sleeping to improve worker safety. Oki mentioned plans to expand the agency’s capacity through public-private partnerships to enhance building control and inspection.