Elon Musk and his social media company X have sparked heated speculation amongst the global crypto community by removing crypto emojis that have been in use for over four years now.

The Move by X comes in the midst of the much-celebrated Bitcoin Conference 2024 which kicked off in Nashville on July 25.

The X platform is riddled with accounts of crypto enthusiasts wondering why popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and other top crypto assets have suddenly lost their emojis and can no longer be used while making crypto-related posts on X.

Watcher Guru a financial media outlet which also focuses on Crypto announced the new development on their X page to their 2.4 million followers.

“JUST IN: X removes #Bitcoin hashtag emoji.” Watcher Guru Tweeted

Another X user CryptoBarbie commented on the development while highlighting Elon Musk’s proposed crypto plans on X for the future.

”BREAKING: X removes Bitcoin hashtag emoji! Is Elon Musk trying to tell us anything with that? Keep in mind that X payments will launch later this year and it’s real possible that Elon Musk will integrate #XRP as a payment method in X!”, Crypto Barbie tweeted.

The crypto community in general expressed sadness over the loss of their emojis while wondering what could possibly be the reason for the shelving of Emojis which have been in use for over four years now.

Some observers even speculated that the development could negatively affect the price of Bitcoin.

The emoji removal by the X team was not exclusive to Bitcoin alone. Other Crypto assets like Crypto.com coin CRO and BNB also saw their emoji deleted and no longer eligible for use.

However, Other observers shrugged off the development stating that it wasn’t an attack on Bitcoin and Elon Musk reportedly mentioned that such will happen in the past.

“ FYI — it wasn’t just the Bitcoin hashtag emoji that was removed. Elon mentioned a while back X is getting rid of all the hashtag emojis. It’s not a conspiracy or a knock on Bitcoin. You can sleep easy.” Autism Capital tweeted

The removal of the emojis occurred just when the highly rated Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville began. The conference which is touted as the largest gathering of crypto enthusiasts, some 20,000 persons, is slated to have key speakers like Donald Trump, The flag bearer of the Republican party in the November Presidential elections, and Michael Saylor of Micro Strategy.

Donald Trump is slated to speak at the conference on July 27. Before the recent development of X removing crypto emojis, Donald Trump-inspired Meme coin Maga (TRUMP) had its emoji introduced to X. This is no longer the case.

What to Know

Bitcoin emoji was introduced by the founder of X Jack Dorsey in 2020 when Bitcoin price was still around $10,000.