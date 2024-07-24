The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called on federal government regulatory agencies especially those in the oil and gas sector to desist from making statements capable of demarketing local investments in the country.

MAN disclosed this in a statement by its Director-General, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir.

The statement comes in light of the recent allegation by the Chief Executive of the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed over the quality of products from the Dangote refinery.

According to the group, government regulatory agencies should be seen as promoting an environment where local businesses would thrive and not otherwise.

The statement stressed that local investors like the Dangote should be accorded the needed support to continue to create jobs and reduce import dependencies.

It stated, “The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has expressed grave concern and called for caution from major actors, government agencies and regulators in the oil and gas sector of the economy over the recent debunked allegations of poor quality of diesel levelled against one of the largest private investments in Africa by NMDPRA, the Dangote Refinery.”

“It is expected that agencies of government, that provide regulatory oversight functions should promote an enabling business environment for local investments to thrive. No regulatory agency should be seen to be casting a shadow over a homegrown investment like the Dangote Refinery.”

“The allegations of poor quality, monopolistic tendencies and non-issuance of license have since been roundly debunked. There may then be the need to issue a clarification that absolves the Dangote Refinery of the negative perception generated by the news report.”

Furthermore, the statement lamented the problems facing the manufacturing sector such as high energy costs, unfavourable FX regime, unfair competition from importers etc and called on the government to address these issues.

What you should know

Last week, the Chief Executive Officer of NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed stated in an interview that the diesel quality from the Dangote refinery is inferior to those imported and the Dangote Group is seeking to create a monopoly in the country’s energy sector with regards to petrol and diesel supply.

However, the statement has been roundly refuted and condemned by public officials and citizens alike. The Dangote refinery like other local refineries across the country is currently in a dispute with IOCs over the supply of crude oil to local refineries. This led the Dangote refinery to import crude oil from the United States, Brazil and in recent times Libya.

However, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has clarified it has resolved the oil supply dispute where IOCs will sell to local refineries at the prevailing market price.

The Chairman of the Dangote Group had earlier stated that petrol supply from the refinery would begin in August after several postponements.