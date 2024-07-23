The Muritala Muhammed Area Command (MMAC) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated N80.3 billion in the first half of this year.

This figure, disclosed by the Customs Area Controller Michael Awe, represents more than double the N38.7 billion collected during the same period in 2023.

Awe made this known at a press briefing in Lagos on Tuesday, highlighting a substantial increase of N41.6 billion, showing a 107.5% rise, compared to the previous year’s first half.

He attributed this significant growth to the support from the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, and his management team, as well as the dedication of MMAC officers in enforcing proper declarations and adherence to import/export guidelines.

What they said

“The Command from January to June, 2024 was able to collect a total duty ofN80,351,299,068.00 on Customs duty and other charges.

“In comparison to the revenue collected same period in 2023, the revenue stood at N38,707,054,216.44 which clearly shows a progressive difference of N41,644,246,851.56 depicting 107.5% increase.”

In addition to revenue collection, MMAC has been actively involved in anti-smuggling efforts. Awe detailed several notable seizures, including five packages of 250mg tramadol, 12 packages of 225mg tramadol, one package of 50-round 9mm live ammunition, 46 packages of dried sea cucumbers, three packages of dried donkey male genitals, and 55 pieces of Jojef Tomahawk semi-automatic rifles.

The cumulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of these items is estimated at N6.06 billion.

The command also reported N266.6 million worth of exported goods within the review period, with a Free on Board (FOB) value of $204.59 thousand.

Regarding stakeholder engagement, Awe emphasized the command’s open-door policy, which has facilitated the resolution of numerous issues with stakeholders.

Awe commended the officers of MMAC for their commitment to combating smuggling activities and urged them to maintain strict adherence to the rules of engagement while performing their duties.

Backstory

Nairametrics previously reported that the Muritala Muhammed Area Command (MMAC) generated N45.23 billion in revenue during the first quarter of 2024, marking a 111.7% increase from the N21.3 billion collected in the same period in 2023.

By March 2024, the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) had announced a total revenue of N498.07 billion, averaging approximately N669.45 million per hour and N16.07 billion per day across its various commands nationwide.

The announcement, made via the NCS’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, was accompanied by an infographic illustrating revenue generated by its nationwide commands.

The Apapa Port Command in Lagos led the revenue generation, amassing N169.93 billion in March 2024, which accounted for 34.12% of the total NCS revenue. Following Apapa was the Tincan Command with N114.16 billion (22.92%), and the Onne Port Command in Rivers State with N71.45 billion (14.35%).