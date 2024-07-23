The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has outlined key reasons for the federal government to safeguard local industries, such as the Dangote Refinery, amid ongoing disputes with oil regulators.

Dele Oye, the national president of the association, stated that undermining the refinery of such magnitude is self-defeating and harmful to the national interest.

He urged all interested stakeholders to support the $19 billion project, ensuring its success and full operation to secure Nigeria’s energy future.

“Protecting local industries like the Dangote Refinery is not just about ensuring the cheapest product in the market. It is about domestic supply security, driving globally competitive industries, maximizing linkages within the local economy, creating jobs, reducing foreign exchange expenses, and strengthening the Naira.

“Nigeria must not be shortsighted. Undermining local industries, especially those of such scale and significance, is self-defeating and harmful to our national interests.

“NACCIMA stands in full support of the Dangote Refinery and calls on all stakeholders to prioritize the refinery’s success for the greater good of Nigeria,” Oye said.

Reasons why FG must protect Dangote Refinery

Speaking further, Oye outlined eleven key reasons why the federal government must protect local industries like Dangote Refinery from saboteurs and ensure it reaches full operation.

Job Creation: Local industries are significant sources of employment. By protecting and promoting these industries, countries can reduce unemployment rates and provide stable jobs for their citizens. Economic Diversification: Relying on a diverse range of industries helps insulate the economy from global market fluctuations. Domestic Supply Security: Protecting local industries ensures that essential goods and services are produced domestically, reducing reliance on imports. Technological Advancement and Innovation: By investing in and protecting these industries, countries can foster an environment where innovation thrives, leading to new technologies and improved efficiencies that can be leveraged across the economy. Increased GDP and Economic Output: A strong industrial base contributes significantly to a country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Foreign Exchange Savings: Producing goods locally reduces the need for imports, which helps conserve foreign exchange reserves. Encouragement of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs): Protecting local industries often involves supporting SMEs, which are the backbone of many economies. Enhanced Economic Sovereignty: A country that can produce a significant portion of its goods and services locally is less vulnerable to external economic pressures and trade disruptions. Promotion of Regional Development: Local industries can drive development in various regions of a country, reducing regional imbalances and promoting more equitable economic development. Strengthening National Identity and Pride: Successful local industries can become symbols of national pride and innovation, fostering a sense of national identity and unity. Positive Trade Balance: By reducing the need for imports and potentially increasing exports, protecting local industries can help improve a country’s trade balance.

What you should know

The Dangote Refinery is currently facing scrutiny from Nigeria’s oil regulatory bodies, notably the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Farouk Ahmed, the head of NMDPRA, has accused the refinery and other local facilities of producing fuel with high sulfur levels, reaching up to 650 parts per million (ppm).

He also hinted that Aliko Dangote, the CEO of the refinery, might be attempting to dominate the industry, which he believes could jeopardize the country’s energy security.

In response to these claims, Dangote has invited regulatory authorities to inspect his Lagos plant, confident that their products meet the highest quality standards in Nigeria.

Furthermore, to dispel any notions of monopolistic behavior, Dangote halted his plans to invest in Nigeria’s steel industry.