The Postmaster-General of the Federation, Ms Tola Odeyemi, has said that the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) is going through a reform that would see 50% of its 1,400 offices modernized by 2027.

Odeyemi disclosed this at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) event, “NBCC meets Postmaster General” on Thursday in Lagos.

According to her, Nigeria is currently pushing to revamp and upgrade logistics and courier processes to world-class standards for improved international mail exchange.

“There is work ongoing on the Postal Reform Bill to separate the regulatory arm from the operation arm as many stakeholders are clamouring. By 2027, NIPOST is modernising 50% of its 1,400 office locations and we are open to working with partners to advance the country’s logistics ecosystem,” she told the gathering.

Making NIPOST affordable

The Postmaster General stated that the Federal Government is committed to making the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) an affordable, last-mile delivery hub solution for goods and services.

She, however, noted that challenges such as poor road networks, inadequate warehousing facilities, vandalism, thievery and infrastructural deficiencies hindered the full potential of the logistics and courier sector.

Odeyemi said that a constant and strategic upgrade of regional infrastructure was important to maintain a competitive logistics and courier ecosystem.

She revealed that some successes have been recorded since she assumed office such as the optimization of logistic network, slight, affordable review of prices, and clearance of backlog of postage.

No competition with private players

While noting that the postal service has also imputed technology into its service, and collaborated with other agencies and organizations to improve its reach, Odeyemi said:

“NIPOST is not competing with private players but is there to complement their efforts as the last mile solution on delivery.

“We recently collaborated with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to provide special rates for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“There is also the pilot partnership with the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) in Taraba and Abia states for bio-specimen collection thereby building the nation’s health.

“Let us work together to build a logistics sector that is efficient, reliable, secure, viable, innovative, and trusted, serving the needs of business and contributing to the inclusive growth of the nation’s economy.”

Transforming Nigeria’s logistics

Also speaking, the President of NBCC, Mr Ray Atelly, stressed the need to explore the transformative potential of Nigeria’s logistics and courier services; a sector pivotal to Nigeria’s economic development and global integration.

He noted that logistics and courier services are the backbone of any thriving economy, as they facilitate trade, connect markets, and ensure the seamless movement of goods and services.

Atelly added that in Nigeria, the sector held immense potential to drive sustainable growth, enhance competitiveness, and improve the quality of life for citizens.

What you should know

Before Odeyemi’s appointment last year, Nigerians had listed the changes they expected to see at NIPOST under the leadership of the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijan.

The suggestions for a reformed NIPOST came at the behest of the Minister, who sought the Nigerian’s opinion on what an ideal NIPOST should be.

Critical among the suggestions was that NIPOST should function like the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) and become a powerhouse to drive e-commerce growth.