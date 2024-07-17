In collaboration with the Kwara State Ministry of Agriculture, Olam Agri in Nigeria’s Integrated Feed & Protein Business has launched a 2-day Agri-Extension Capacity Building Workshop to empower agricultural extension agents and officers in Kwara State. This vital initiative occurred in Ilorin on July 15 and 16, 2024.

The workshop provided a platform for equipping extension agents with practical knowledge and skills to support farmers effectively which is a significant stride towards the overall development of the agricultural sector in Kwara State.

Top-ranking officials from the state government comprising Mrs. Oloruntoyosi Thomas, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs. Funke Sokoya, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Afolabi Temple, the Press Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, and other directors provided support at the workshop. Overall, a total of 118 extension officers were trained.

Mr. Seyi Adesomi, Vice President of Manufacturing & Technical Services at Olam Agri, stressed the importance of this empowerment, stating, “This workshop equips extension agents with the necessary skills to train farmers on essential practices like sustainable agriculture, post-harvest loss reduction, and farm mechanization.”

He noted that the focus on soybean production aligns with Olam Agri’s commitment to supporting the growth of this crucial crop in Nigeria.

Mrs Oloruntoyosi Thomas, Kwara State Commissioner for Agriculture, reiterated the state government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring food security and promoting sustainable practices.

She stated, “We are committed to supporting our agricultural extension agents, who are critical in empowering our farmers. This workshop provides them with the necessary tools and knowledge to deliver effective extension services, particularly in soybean production.”

In addition to these efforts, Olam Agri is set to commission a new soybean crushing facility in Kwara State in the coming months. This facility will play a crucial role in boosting the local soybean processing capacity, creating jobs, and supporting the agricultural value chain in Kwara State, underscoring Olam Agri’s commitment to advancing agricultural development and economic growth in the region.