President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Umar Ibrahim Mohammed as the new Director-General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

This announcement was made by the Special adviser to the President, Chief Ajuri Ngelale in a state house press release today.

This decision is part of the administration’s efforts to enhance the agency’s performance in addressing the nation’s hydrological and hydrogeological challenges.

The appointment

Mr. Mohammed brings experience as an architect and a professional in construction technology and environmental management.

According to the state press release, his multidisciplinary background is expected to play a crucial role in advancing NIHSA’s objectives, particularly in the operation and maintenance of hydrological stations across the country.

Under Mr. Mohammed’s leadership, NIHSA is anticipated to intensify its efforts in groundwater exploration and monitoring, utilizing advanced scientific techniques.

The agency’s mandate includes the provision of critical hydrological and hydrogeological data, essential for the planning, design, execution, and management of water resources and related projects.

President Tinubu expressed confidence that Mr. Mohammed’s expertise would lead to improved outcomes in these areas, contributing significantly to the nation’s water resource management and sustainability goals.

The profile

Mr. Umar Ibrahim Mohammed is a professional with a robust academic and professional background.

He holds a degree in architecture, which led to his career in construction technology and environmental management.

Prior to his appointment as the Director-General of NIHSA, Mr. Mohammed held several key positions in both the public and private sectors.

He served as the Chief Architect at the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

He also held the position of Project Manager at GreenTech Environmental Services, a private firm specializing in eco-friendly construction and water resource management solutions.

Additionally, Mr. Mohammed worked as a Senior Consultant for the World Bank’s Water and Sanitation Program.

What you should know

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) was established with the mandate to manage the nation’s water resources effectively.

The agency plays a pivotal role in the collection, analysis, and dissemination of hydrological and hydrogeological data, which are crucial for various developmental projects and environmental protection.

NIHSA’s responsibilities include the operation and maintenance of a nationwide network of hydrological stations, which monitor river flows, water levels, and other critical parameters.

The agency also conducts groundwater exploration and monitoring, employing advanced scientific techniques to ensure the sustainable management of groundwater resources.

NIHSA has been instrumental in providing essential data for the planning and implementation of water-related projects, including irrigation, flood control, and water supply systems.

The agency’s work supports various sectors, including agriculture, industry, and urban development, thereby contributing to the overall socio-economic development of the country.