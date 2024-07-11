The President of the National Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has reaffirmed the position of the organized labour of N250,000 minimum wage demand following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Ajaero, who spoke to newsmen following a close-door meeting between the president and members of the organized labour, said the status quo has not changed when it comes to their demand for a new minimum wage.

He further hinted at a subsequent meeting with the president in the nearest future, adding that negotiation is still ongoing.

“We did not go into the naira and kobo with the president. The status quo in terms of the amount N250,000 and N62,000 remains until we finish this conversation,” Ajaero told newsmen at the State House in Abuja.

On his part, the president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Usifo said their objective is to dialogue with the president himself on the issue of the minimum wage, rather than his representatives.

He explained that having had several conversations with the president’s ‘agents’, it is necessary to communicate directly to the president himself as the bulk stops on his table.

In addition, Usifo emphasized that the organized labour agreed to meet with the Commander-in Chief of the nation in the next one week for further dialogue.

“We try to meet with Mr. President because he is the president of the country and the bulk stops at his table. We’ve had all the conversation with all his agents, but today, we said that let’s meet with the father of the nation.

“We also made the argument labour would normally make. We made the economic analysis both on the fiscal and monetary side. We put all the issues forward.

“At the end, the president also made his remark and we all agreed to continue the conversation next week,” Usifo said.

