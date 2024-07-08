Imagine arriving in Nigeria, whether for business or leisure, and finding yourself paying $1,000 for a cramped 150-square-metre hotel room. How sad!

Experience Luxury at Sujimoto Residences

Now imagine enjoying a sprawling 300-square-metre, large three-bedroom luxury apartment for less than $300 per night in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Imagine it coming with a 5-star private chef that can prepare a dish, private corporate Omo-Odo at your beck and call and ensure the utmost sanitation and cleanliness of the apartment, access to over 10,000 movies, your favourite shows and sports on Netflix and DSTV.

Fast and unlimited Internet connection to stay connected to your loved ones with premium security. This is the reality at Sujimoto Residences, where luxury meets affordability, offering unmatched experiences that make traditional hotels seem like a thing of the past.

Why Choose Sujimoto Residences?

Let’s explore why Sujimoto Residences are the smarter, more luxurious choice for your stay in Nigeria.

The Sujimoto Residences Philosophy

At Sujimoto Residences luxury short-let apartments, we believe that excellence is not a skill; it is an attitude, and that’s the attitude that drives us as the custodians of the most luxurious short-let apartments in Nigeria. – Sijibomi Ogundele

Without doubt, in the world of short-let apartments, there are two kinds of short-let apartment businesses in Nigeria:

Those whose primary focus revolves around profit maximisation with little or no care

And, there’s Sujimoto Luxury Short-let Residences, renowned for redefining the standard of luxury short-lets in Nigeria with a perfect balance between affordability and quality not to mention our aggressive addiction to top-notch customer service and the right knowledge on how to provide you with the best HOME AWAY FROM HOME.

The smart financial choice

Travelling is expensive, and accommodation costs can quickly eat into your budget. Traditional hotels in Nigeria often charge $1,000 or more per night for a small 150-square-metre room. Sujimoto Residences, on the other hand, offers luxurious 300-square-metre apartments with three bedrooms for less than $300 per night. This significant cost savings allows you to spend more on experiences and less on overpriced hotel rooms.

Unrivalled Space and Comfort

Sujimoto Residences redefines luxury living with its expansive spaces and high-end designs. Each apartment is over 300 square metres, providing ample room for living, dining, and relaxing.

With three bedrooms, these apartments are perfect for families, groups, or business travellers who need more than just a place to sleep. You get the comfort of separate living areas, a fully equipped kitchen, and often private outdoor spaces like terraces or balconies. Compare this to the confined quarters of a typical hotel room, and the choice is clear.

Top-Tier Amenities for a Lavish Stay

Sujimoto Residences goes above and beyond standard hotel amenities, offering a suite of services that cater to your every need:

Spacious 3- and 4-bedroom Units: Plenty of room for everyone to spread out and relax.

5-Star Private Chef: Enjoy gourmet meals tailored to your tastes, right in your apartment.

Private Butler: Experience personalised service from your dedicated butler.

Free and Unlimited WIFI: Stay connected with high-speed internet throughout your stay.

Premium Security: Enjoy peace of mind with top-notch security measures.

Ample Parking Spaces: No need to worry about parking; there’s plenty of secure space.

24 Hours of Light: A reliable power supply ensures uninterrupted comfort.

Netflix and Chill: Access to over 20,000 movies and TV shows for endless entertainment.

Daily Room Service: Get whatever you need, whenever you need it.

Private Chauffeur (at request): Travel in style with a chauffeur service available upon request and Many More.

Prime Locations

Sujimoto Residences are situated in some of Nigeria’s most vibrant and desirable neighbourhoods. Whether you’re here for business or pleasure, you’ll find yourself close to key business districts, cultural landmarks, and entertainment venues. Everything you need is just a short distance away, making your stay not only luxurious but also convenient.

Flexibility and convenience

Sujimoto Residences offers a variety of accommodation options to suit different needs. Whether you’re looking for a three-bedroom apartment or a four-bedroom apartment, there’s something for everyone. Booking is straightforward, and the terms are flexible, accommodating both short-term and extended stays with a bouquet of discounts. This flexibility is perfect for travellers with varying schedules and needs.

Enhanced privacy and security

Privacy and security are top priorities at Sujimoto Residences. Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with secure access points with our fingerprint doors, discreet staff, and a layout that ensures your privacy. Unlike hotels, where you share common areas with many other guests, Sujimoto provides a more exclusive and secure environment.

A Wise Investment for the Discerning Traveller

Choosing Sujimoto Residences over traditional hotels is a wise investment for the discerning traveller. The significant cost savings, combined with the luxurious space, top-tier amenities, and personalised service, make it an unbeatable choice. Whether for business, leisure, or a combination of both, Sujimoto Residences offers a superior experience that redefines short-term stays in Nigeria. Sujimoto Residences not only make financial sense but also gives you the standard of living for short-term stays and Long stays at the most affordable prices.

The Clear Choice for Luxury Short-let in Nigeria

For those seeking the best in Nigeria, the choice is clear. Sujimoto Residences embody the pinnacle of luxury living, offering an experience that far surpasses traditional hotels in both value and quality. As more travellers seek accommodations that blend comfort, style, and affordability, Sujimoto stands ready to redefine their expectations.

