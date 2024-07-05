In May 2024, the Nigerian pension industry maintained its uptrend, reaching an all-time high of N20.23 trillion. This marks an impressive N4.12 trillion increase over the past year.

This growth was highlighted in an analysis by Nairalytics, the research division of Nairametrics.

Data from the National Pension Commission (PenCom) indicates that the total pension assets in the industry surged to N20.23 trillion in May 2024, up from N16.11 trillion in May 2023, representing a 25.6% year-on-year increase.

Compared to the previous month, the asset value increased by 2.23% from the N19.79 trillion recorded as of the previous month.

The increase in the industry’s assets under management can be attributed to the growing adoption and acceptance of pension schemes by Nigerians and the high yields on investments.

Additionally, the number of total pension registrations saw a year-over-year increase of 3.2%, rising from 9.99 million in May 2023 to 10.32 million in May 2024.

Data breakdown

The RSA II, which is a balanced and default fund for RSA holders of 49 years and below, accounted for most of the asset value. Notably, RSA Fund II accounted for 41.7% of the assets, followed by Fund III with a contribution of 26.4%.

Investments in equities increased by N771.7 billion between May 2023 to date, currently at N1.89 trillion and accounting for 9.4% of the total pension assets.

Corporate debt securities also increased by N466.26 billion during the period, having attracted about N2.19 trillion as of the end of May 2024.

FGN securities get massive share

A notable aspect of the growth is the significant portion of the funds channelled into FGN securities. In the one-year period under review, 57.1% of the total gains, amounting to N2.07 trillion, were invested in federal government securities, particularly Treasury Bills. This allocation is driven mainly by regulatory guidelines and high-yielding fixed-income instruments.

PenCom’s investment guidelines play a crucial role in directing pension fund investments. These guidelines emphasize the need for safety and reasonable returns on investments, encouraging a significant allocation towards low-risk government securities.

The attractiveness of FGN securities has been further bolstered by the high yields on fixed-income assets. This high yield is a result of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) monetary policy decisions.

In 2024, the CBN implemented a substantial hike in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), increasing it by approximately 750 basis points. This aggressive tightening policy aims to control inflation and stabilize the economy. Consequently, this hike has led to higher yields in the fixed-income market, making government securities more attractive to pension fund administrators.

The increased yield on FGN securities offers pension funds a reliable and lucrative investment avenue, aligning with PenCom’s guidelines to ensure the safety and profitability of pension assets. This has resulted in a significant portion of pension assets being invested in these securities, providing a stable and high-yielding option for pension fund growth.