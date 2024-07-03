Some of Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies (DisCos) announced the upward review of electricity tariffs for Band A customers on Wednesday.

The upward review takes effect from July 1, according to statements posted on the X handles of some of the nation’s distribution companies.

The distribution companies stated that customers in Band A will now pay N209.5/kWh, up from the previous rate of N206.80/kWh.

They also noted that the tariffs for Bands B, C, D, and E will remain unchanged.

The companies said that the revision of the 2024 MYTO for Band A customers led to an increase in tariffs.

What the Discos are saying

Taking to its X account, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc (PHED) said:

“Dear esteemed customers, Please be informed that there is an upward tariff review for our Band A feeders from N206.80/kWh to N209.5/kwh effective 1st July 2024. The guaranteed availability of a minimum of 20 hrs per day still stands.

“The tariff for Bands B, C, D, and E remains unchanged.”

Similarly, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (Kaduna Electric) said:

“Dear esteemed customers, the management of Kaduna Electric informs the public of an upward review in the tariff of Band A feeders from N206.80/kWh to N209.5/kWh.

“The review is effective from 1st July 2024 and affects prepaid and postpaid customers. Kaduna Electric assures customers on its Band A feeders of the continued availability of 20-24 hrs daily as stipulated in the service-based tariff regime”.

“Effective immediately, the tariff will be adjusted from N206.80/kWh to N209.50/kWh. This review has been duly approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as captured in the mIn April, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) ordered the immediate upward review of electricity tariffs. multi-year tariff supplementary order,” a statement signed by Acting Managing Director, IBEDC, Francis Agoha, read.

Similar posts were made by Ikeja Electricity (IE) and Abuja DisCo (ABEDC).

Backstory

In April, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) ordered the immediate upward review of electricity tariffs.

The NERC Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, said only 15% of the electricity consumers are affected by the hike.

Accordingly, he said, power distribution companies (DisCos) will be allowed to raise electricity prices to N225 per kilowatt-hour from N68.

The decision attracted criticism among Nigerians.

Moreover, on 6 May, the distribution companies announced a tariff reduction. Announcing the reduction at the time, the distribution companies said customers in Band A will now pay N206.80/kwh from N225/kwh.