The federal government has approved a new withholding tax regime for the country and introduced key changes to the previous tax regime such as reduction of rates for businesses with low margins and measures to curb evasion.

Chairman of the Presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms, Taiwo Oyedele disclosed this on his official X handle where he stated that the gazette will be signed in the coming days.

According to him, the erstwhile withholding tax system introduced in 1978 had challenges such as the ambiguity necessitated by the increase in transactions that it covered thereby increasing the list of multiple taxes, inequity, straining the working capital of businesses with low margins etc.

Furthermore, he stated that key changes introduced to the rewritten withholding tax regime include; reduced rates for businesses with low margins, measures to curb evasion and tax avoidance, exemption of small businesses from withholding tax, clarity on timing of deductions and key terms etc.

He stated, “Withholding tax was introduced into the Nigeria tax system in 1977 to serve as an advance payment of income tax on specified transactions.”

“As the regime expanded over time to cover more transactions, various ambiguities and complications crept in. This resulted in many businesses, especially SMEs, being exposed to excessive burden of compliance and a strain on the working capital of low-margin businesses.”

“As part of the ongoing fiscal policy and tax reforms, a new withholding tax regime has been approved. The key changes introduced are to address the identified challenges and specifically include:”

1) Exemption of small businesses from Withholding Tax compliance

2) Reduced rates for businesses with low margins

3) Exemptions for manufacturers and producers such as farmers

4) Measures to curb evasion and minimise tax avoidance

5) Ease of obtaining credit and utilisation of tax deducted at source

6) Changes to reflect emerging issues and adopt global best practices

7) Clarity on the timing of deduction and definition of key terms

Backstory

Mr. Taiwo Oyedele had earlier announced that the committee has proposed exempting manufacturers and farmers from paying withholding tax to reduce the tax burden on businesses during a workshop with Journalist last month.

According to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Withholding Tax (WHT) is a method for collecting Income Tax in advance, deducted at rates ranging from 5% to 10% based on the transaction. Returns are due by the 21st of the following month. The penalty for late filing is N25,000 for the first month and N5,000 for each subsequent month of non-compliance.

The Chairman of the Presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms has always advocated for reduction in the tax burdens of small businesses and simplification of the tax codes reduces taxes paid by businesses from around 60 to less than ten.