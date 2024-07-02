Conoil Plc has recorded a 99% growth in its profit after tax to N9.87 billion in 2023, from N4.96 billion as of FY 2022.

According to the company’s audited financial statement for 2023, the company posted a revenue of N201.4 billion, marking a 53% growth from the N131.4 billion revenue posted in 2022.

The company posted a gross profit of N19.8 billion, representing a 42% growth from the N14 billion gross profit posted in FY 2022.

There was a slight decline in the gross margin, from 10.66% as of FY 2022 to 9.85% as at FYE 2023.

The company will pay dividends of N3.5 per share, amounting to a dividend payout of N2.43 billion.

Key Highlights FY 2023 vs FY 2022

Revenue: N201.4 billion, +53% YoY

Cost of sales: N181.6 billion, +55% YoY

Gross profit: N19.8 billion, +42% YoY

Profit before tax: N12.3 billion, +100% YoY

Profit for the year: N9.9 billion, +99% YoY

Earnings per share: N14.22, +99% YoY

Total assets: N97.5 billion, +48% YoY

Commentary

Conoil derived 97% of its revenue, amounting to N195 billion, from the sale of white petroleum products, including PMS, diesel, low-pour fuel oil, jet fuel, and kerosene, with the remaining 3% coming from lubricant sales.

The company’s petroleum purchases in FY 2023 increased by 68% from the previous year, rising from N109.4 billion in 2022 to N183.8 billion.

The company also generated N1.54 billion in FX gains during the fiscal year.

A review of the company’s balance sheet shows a 29% increase in trade and other receivables to N65.6 billion from N51 billion as of FYE 2022. Part of the trade receivables include N34.3 billion from some of its trade debtors.

During the year, the company’s borrowings through overdraft hit N32 billion marking a 461% increase from the N5.7 billion overdrafts as of FYE 2022. According to the financial statement, the average interest rate on bank overdrafts in 2023 was 19%, in contrast with 14.7% in 2022.

It was also noted that the overdrafts were necessitated by a delay in outstanding subsidy claims from the Federal Government.

Conoil legal troubles

Conoil Plc is currently in litigation with Nimex Petrochemical Nigeria Limited over claims of demurrage and interest totalling $3.44 million for petroleum product supplies dating back to 2007. The Federal High Court ruled in favour of Nimex, awarding $13.76 million, including interest at 21%.

However, Conoil has appealed the decision to the Court of Appeal in Abuja. Although, according to the company’s financial statement, N4.48 billion has been set aside for litigation claims.