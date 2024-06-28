Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, boasts a vibrant restaurant scene with over 1,000 establishments, from local eateries to high-end venues, contributing significantly to the city’s economy.

Lagosians’ fast-paced lifestyles, especially those of corporate executives, busy professionals, and food enthusiasts, present a challenge for dining.

A survey by the Nigerian Institute for Social and Economic Research (NISER) found that over 60% of executives resort to fast food due to time constraints, which impacts their health and culinary experiences.

Madame Mint recently launched in Lagos to solve this challenge, introducing a cloud kitchen concept that delivers gourmet International and Mediterranean meals. By replacing the need for physical restaurants, Madame Mint offers high-quality, convenient dining solutions, prepared fresh and delivered promptly. Customers can enjoy a variety of dishes like savory kebabs and refreshing salads, crafted by international chefs who rotate three weekly menus, ensuring freshness and excitement in every meal.

Feedback on Madame Mint has been positive, with customers praising the quality and convenience of the meals. One customer noted, “Madame Mint has transformed my dining experience at home. The food is exceptional, and deliveries are consistently timely.”

Madame Mint’s innovative approach is reshaping Lagos’s dining landscape, catering to evolving lifestyles and corporate demands.

Located in Victoria Island, Lagos, Madame Mint guarantees delivery within 45 minutes, with a safe and healthy delivery system. To place an order, visit @Madamemintlagos on Instagram.

About Madame Mint:

Madame Mint is a cloud kitchen revolutionizing everyday meals in Lagos, blending variety and convenience. As a cloud kitchen, Madame Mint offers a diverse selection of gourmet meals, providing an exquisite dining experience with a rotating menu featuring Mediterranean to intercontinental dishes. Each meal is designed to excite and satisfy, ensuring a delightful culinary journey every time.