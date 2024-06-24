Layer3 is pleased to announce the successful implementation of a state-of-the-art private cloud infrastructure for the West and Central African Research and Education Network (WACREN).

This pivotal project, hosted in Nigeria, is supported by the AfricaConnect3 project, co-funded by the European Commission.

Layer3 was selected for this prestigious project after an international bidding and tendering process.

RelatedStories No Content Available

The newly established private cloud infrastructure will serve universities, research and education networks across the region, providing a robust, secure, and scalable platform designed to meet the unique needs of the academic and research community.

Key features of the cloud infrastructure include its high performance and scalability, engineered to handle large-scale data and computational needs, ensuring seamless scalability as demand increases. The platform also incorporates cutting-edge security protocols to ensure high-level data protection and integrity.

Other features in this state-of-the-art infrastructure include:

Reliability and Redundancy: Equipped with multiple layers of redundancy and failover mechanisms to guarantee high availability and minimal downtime.

Customizable Solutions: Offers tailored services adaptable to specific institutional requirements, supporting a diverse range of academic and research activities.

Ease of Integration: Facilitates seamless integration with existing IT environments and other cloud services, enhancing operational efficiency.

This world-class private cloud infrastructure is a significant milestone for the educational and research sector in West and Central Africa. By providing a dedicated and sophisticated cloud environment, the project will:

Enhance research capabilities as researchers and educators will have access to powerful computational resources and collaborative tools, to facilitate groundbreaking research and innovation that will ultimately lead to development in the region.

And improve educational outcomes as universities can leverage the cloud platform to offer more dynamic and interactive learning experiences.

Boost regional collaboration: The cloud infrastructure will enable regional research collaboration as researchers in different institutions in different countries can work on joint research projects and educational programs.

Drive digital transformation: By adopting cutting-edge cloud technology, institutions can accelerate their digital transformation journeys and stay competitive in the global education landscape.

“We are honoured to have been selected by WACREN and the AfricaConnect3 project for this transformative initiative. Our team is excited to have delivered this world-class cloud infrastructure that will empower the educational and research community in West and Central Africa, driving innovation and excellence. This project underscores our commitment to providing top-tier IT solutions that support academic and research excellence.” said Layer3 CEO, Oyaje Idoko.

According to WACREN CEO, Dr. Boubakar Barry, “This WACREN Cloud upgrade marks a significant step forward for us as it will enhance our capacity to serve national research and education networks (NRENs) and their communities across our region. We will leverage the capabilities of this new cluster to drive our suite of community-driven platforms and services. We look forward to the tremendous impact the expanded infrastructure will have on fostering research and innovation excellence across West and Central Africa.”

For more information about Layer3 and its services, please visit www.layer3.ng.

Layer3 is a leading IT and cloud solutions provider in Nigeria, specialized in delivering innovative technology solutions that drive business growth and efficiency. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Layer3 offers a comprehensive range of services, including cloud computing, cybersecurity, AI-driven network solutions, and managed services.

Contact:

Victoria Oresanya

Marketing Executive

Layer3

Email: victoria.oresanya@layer3.com.ng

For additional details, please visit www.layer3.ng or contact us at info@layer3.com.ng.