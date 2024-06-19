The Federal High Court Abuja on Wednesday struck out the fundamental rights suit filed by fleeing Binance Executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla against the Office Of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the verdict following the absence of Anjarwalla’s legal team during proceedings.

Nairametrics previously reported that the Binance executive had asked the court to declare his detention by Nigerian government officials, illegal as well as award cost in his favour.

“The continued detention of the Applicant by the Respondents is causing immense hardship and emotional stress on the Applicant, his wife and children and other members of his family,” he stated in his application, three months ago.

What transpired at previous proceedings

Three months ago, Tonye Krukrubo, SAN, withdrew his legal representation of Nadeem Anjarwalla.

Krukrubo announced his legal team’s withdrawal but did not explain his reason for withdrawal.

But the development came after the NSA had confirmed that Anjarwalla had fled the country after escaping from detention.

In his “Notice of Withdrawal of Legal Representation”, the lawyer urged the court to “take notice that we, Messrs Aluko & Oyebode do hereby withdraw our legal presentation for Nadeem Anjarwalla, the Applicant in this suit.”

After he orally applied to withdraw from the case marked FHC/ABJ/CS/355/2024, Justice Ekwo declared that Anjarwalla no longer had legal representation in his suit.

The judge adjourned for the applicant to do the needful.

What transpired in court

At the resumed proceedings on Wednesday, the registrar of the court announced Anjarwalla’s case but there was no legal representation from both parties.

Justice Ekwo held that when the case came up three months ago, Krukrubo appeared and sought leave to withdraw the case to enable the applicant to get another counsel.

“It appears that that has not happened,” Ekwo said.

Subsequently, the judge struck out the fundamental rights case.

“Therefore, I make an order striking out this case for want of diligent prosecution,” he said.

More Insights

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had revealed that in a decisive move aimed at upholding fiscal responsibility and safeguarding the economic integrity of Nigeria, the Federal Government initiated criminal proceedings against Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Joined as second and third defendants in the suit were Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, executives of Binance.

But the NSA eventually announced that Nadeem had fled the country.

Meanwhile, last week, the FIRS filed amendment charges against them with Binance as the sole defendant.

The development followed the confirmation of a Nigerian representative from Binance.

Trial judge, Emeka Nwite eventually struck out the Binance executives’ name from the FIRS matter leaving them as co-defendants in the money laundering suit filed by the EFCC.