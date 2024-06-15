President Bola Tinubu has directed the resignation of Mr. Mamman Ahmadu from his position as the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

This decision is part of a broader reorganization effort aimed at enhancing the efficiency and transparency of the public procurement system.

Mr. Ahmadu is to hand over his responsibilities to the most senior officer in the Bureau, who will act as the interim Director-General until a new appointment is made.

In his statement, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, conveyed the President’s gratitude to Mr. Ahmadu for his service and wished him success in his future endeavours.

This reshuffle shows the administration’s commitment to reforming the public procurement sector, which is crucial for the country’s economic development and governance.