Healthcare investment is essential for the overall development and well-being of any society.

In Nigeria, state budget allocations to the health sector have become a critical point of discussion and policymaking, particularly since the 2001 Abuja Declaration.

This declaration, signed by African Union countries, commits to allocating at least 15% of their annual budgets to health improvements.

In 2024, several Nigerian states have dedicated a portion of their budgets to healthcare. This move aligns with the federal government’s efforts to enhance health infrastructure and services to address the country’s numerous health challenges.

However, disparities in budget allocations across Nigeria reveal a complex tapestry of economic challenges, policy decisions, and demographic pressures that shape public health services at the state level.

Nigeria’s healthcare budget

In 2001, African leaders gathered in Abuja to address the urgent challenges facing the continent’s healthcare systems. They pledged to allocate 15% of public funds annually to strengthen healthcare across Africa.

Despite this commitment, Nigeria has consistently fallen short of this target, resulting in an underfunded healthcare system ill-equipped to handle major outbreaks.

While much attention is often directed toward the Federal Government’s health budget, it is essential to acknowledge the significant role of states and local governments in addressing these health challenges.

These entities contribute substantially to public expenditure and, under Nigerian law, possess the autonomy to manage their healthcare systems.

This autonomy includes providing leadership through state ministries of health and their associated departments and agencies.

Methodology

Nairametrics has carefully calculated the allocated health budget versus the total budget for each state to determine the percentage allocated.

Out of 36 states in Nigeria, only five have allocated up to 15% of their total budget to the health sector.

This analysis highlights the varying degrees of commitment and resource allocation that influence healthcare outcomes across the country.

Based on the provided data, here are the Nigerian states that allocated at least 15% of their budget to the health sector in 2024:

Bauchi state

Total budget: N300,219,705,820

2024 Health budget: N45,092,577,014.61

Bauchi state allocated 15.02% of its health budget, focusing on critical health interventions and infrastructure.

The budget was allocated to the state’s Ministry of Health, primary healthcare development agency, hospital management board, Aliko Dangote College of Nursing and Midwifery, Bauchi, Bill and Melinda Gates college of Health Technology, Ningi, Drugs Management and Medical Consumables Agency (DMMA), specialist hospital Bauchi, Bauchi state agency for the control of HIV/AIDS & tuberculosis, health contributory management agency, and the Bauchi state health trust fund.

Abia state

Total budget: N567,240,095,972

2024 Health budget: N85,295,605,952

Abia state allocated 15.04% of its total budget, demonstrating a strong commitment to improving healthcare services for its residents.

The allocated funds are disbursed to the Abia State’s Ministry of Health, health insurance agency, primary healthcare development agency, Abia State University Teaching Hospital Aba, College of Health Sciences and Management Technology – Aba, Abia State Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Centre- Umuahia, and Abia hospitals management board.

Yobe state

Total budget: N216,950,000,000

2024 Health budget: N32,648,039,000

Yobe State met the target with a 15.05% allocation, investing in health infrastructure and services. The state allocated the funds to its Ministry of Health and Human Services, epidemiological unit, National Programme Immunisation (NPI) unit, Yobe State contributory healthcare management agency, Yobe state primary healthcare board, Yobe State University Teaching Hospital (YSUTH), hospital management board (HMB), Shehu Sule college of nursing and midwifery, Damaturu, health facilities inspection and monitoring agency, college of health sciences and technology, Nguru, Family support MCHC, Yobe state drugs and medical consumables management agency, and Yobe emergency medical ambulance services.

Kaduna state

Total budget: N458,271,299,477.66

2024 Health budget: N71,647,821,975.33

Kaduna State exceeded the Abuja Declaration’s target with a 15.63% allocation, reflecting its robust approach to healthcare improvement.

The funds were allocated to the Kaduna Ministry of Health, Kaduna state contributory health management authority (KADCHMA), Kaduna state primary healthcare board, Kaduna state health supplies management agency (KADHSMA), Bureau for Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment (KADBUSA), Kaduna state AIDS control agency (KADSACA), Barrau Dikko teaching hospital, and the Kaduna state college of nursing and midwifery.

Kano state

Total budget: N437,338,312,787.93

2024 Health budget: N72,001,932,297.77

Kano state led the way with a 16.46% allocation, the highest among the states, showcasing its dedication to health sector development.

The Kano state health budget was distributed to the state’s Ministry of Health, hospital management board (headquarters and zones), Muhammadu Abdullai Wase Specialist Hospital, College of Nursing and Midwifery, schools of Nursing, schools of Basic Midwifery, school of basic midwifery, school of post basic anaesthesia, school of hygiene, schools of health technology, primary healthcare management board, the state agency for control of AIDS, contributory health management, private health institutions management agency, drugs management and consumable supply agency, and Kano state health trust fund (KHETFUND).