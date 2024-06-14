InfraCredit Chief Executive Officer, Chinua Azubike, accompanied by its Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Mueller, and Client Coverage & Strategy Lead, Adesola Abiodun, paid a courtesy visit to the new Executive Management of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria (SEC), led by the Director-General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Executive Commissioner- Legal and Enforcement, Mrs. Frana Chukwuogor, Executive Commissioner- Operations, Mr. Bola Ajomale (FCA, FCS, M.IoD), Executive Commissioner -Corporate Services, Mrs. Samiya Hassan Usman, at the SEC Office in Abuja.

Also in attendance were the Director, Office of the Director-General, Mr.Tunde Kamali, and the Head, of Securities Market Surveillance, Mr. Mahmud Muhtar.

This strategic meeting is in alignment with the vision of the new SEC’s leadership in bringing on board innovation and development aimed at accelerating domestic credit from the capital markets to the private sector, which will create jobs, reduce poverty, and promote economic growth.

Highlights of the meeting ranged discussions on new product-driven origination initiatives, SMEs growth via the capital market, transaction structures involving project finance bonds for infrastructure development supported by credit-enhanced structures and an infrastructure knowledge exchange programme.

Within our mandate, InfraCredit remains committed to unlocking long-term infrastructure financing in Nigeria by providing local currency guarantees to enhance the issuance of corporate infrastructure debt instruments, acting as a catalyst in deepening the domestic debt capital markets for infrastructure finance in Nigeria.

We are excited to continue to advance our collaboration with SEC under the new leadership, as we collaborate with requisite stakeholders in deepening private sector-led infrastructure development across multiple sectors in Nigeria.