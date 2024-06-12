The Federal Government has approved an allocation of N25 billion aimed at upgrading laboratories and workshops in public universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education (Technical).

This decision was announced by the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, in Abuja during the inauguration of the TETFund National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee (NRFS&MC).

The inauguration event featured the introduction of 48 members of the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) of the Fund, signaling a comprehensive approach to revamping educational infrastructure across the country.

The allocation

Echono explained that the Board of Trustees of TETFund established the NRFS&MC to implement and manage the intervention aimed at enhancing educational infrastructure.

A critical review conducted in 2020 assessed the three thematic areas of the NRF research spectrum and incorporated emerging issues related to national developmental challenges that require innovative solutions.

“We undertook an assessment of what the requirements are to meet the change. And one of the things we discovered was that we have been addressing the issue around accessing and providing infrastructure to facilitate admissions of Nigerians who undertake programs in our tertiary institutions.”

“Over time, due to our poor maintenance culture, we tend to neglect the issue of quality in terms of the equipment that we have in our laboratories, whether they are functional in terms of the workshop,” Echono stated.

In addition to the N25 billion allocation, Echono announced an additional N5 billion earmarked for skills-related equipment in polytechnics.

He urged these institutions to identify between three and five key skills areas to help absorb Nigerians from the streets, enabling them to acquire basic skills, become self-reliant, and contribute to the economy.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, who inaugurated the committees, called on the academic community to actively participate in national development through innovative research.

Mamman emphasized the current government’s commitment to ensuring that tertiary institutions play a pivotal role in research, innovation, and teaching.

“Universities and scholars have so much to do to make sure their research contributes to their personal growth and the growth of the nation,” Mamman asserted.

He reiterated the administration’s dedication to reskilling the education sector from primary to tertiary levels, aiming to equip youths with the necessary skills for the future.

What you should know

Historically, Nigeria’s education sector has been plagued by underfunding and mismanagement. Despite numerous policies and initiatives aimed at reforming the sector, significant gaps have remained, particularly in the area of technical and vocational education.

The National Bureau of Statistics has repeatedly highlighted these deficiencies in its annual reports, underscoring the urgent need for reform.

The establishment of TETFund in 2011 was a major step forward, aimed at addressing some of these issues by providing dedicated funding for educational infrastructure and research.

This latest funding injection is part of a broader strategy by the current administration to revitalize the education sector, promote innovation, and prepare students for the demands of the modern workforce.