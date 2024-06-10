In a strategic move to enhance its growing market presence, Jeroid Ltd, the leading Nigerian crypto trading startup, has partnered with popular Nigerian actor, Youtuber, and social media influencer Shank Comics.

Founded in 2017 by Jeremiah Mayowa, Jeroid Ltd has rapidly evolved from a solo venture to a dynamic team operation, known for its innovative crypto-to-Naira conversion solutions and the successful launch of the Jeroid Version 2 App, which currently facilitates tens of thousands of trades monthly.

Shank Comics, also known as Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, is a renowned comedian and influencer with a significant following.

With his background in creating engaging content and a strong social media presence, Shank Comics is expected to play an influential role in promoting the Jeroid brand as well as its services particularly to younger, more tech-savvy audiences.

This partnership highlights Jeroid’s push to drive user engagement by leveraging influential voices. The company seeks to position itself as Nigeria’s most secure and reliable crypto exchange platform.

With more than 100,000 users on its app and a vision of continued growth and innovation, Jeroid Ltd is poised to further solidify its position in the crypto trading industry.