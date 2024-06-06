The average fare for a single trip via water transport increased minimally in April 2024 by 0.12%, rising to N1,385.95 from N1,384.32 in March 2024.

This data is obtained from the recently released National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Transport Fare Watch for April 2024.

The report also shows that comparing the average fare for a single trip of water transport in April 2024 to April 2023 reflects a 34.45% year-on-year increase.

It also indicates that the South-South zone had the highest fare for water transport at N3,525.00 in April 2024, followed by the South-West at N1,350.00, while the North-East had the lowest fare at N770.00.

In this article, Nairametrics explores the top 10 states with the highest water transport fares in April 2024.

Here are the top 10 states with the highest water transport fares in April 2024 per NBS:

10. Kogi State

Kogi State is ranked tenth for the highest water transport fare in Nigeria in April 2024, with passengers paying an average of N1,400 for a trip.

Located in the North Central zone of the country, Kogi’s average fare of N1,400 is approximately 29.59% higher than the zone’s average of N985.71 for April 2024.

9. Ondo State

Ondo State, located in the South West geopolitical zone, ranks ninth among the top 10 states with the highest water transport fares in April 2024, with passengers paying an average of N1,450 per trip.

This fare is approximately 6.90% higher than the South West zone’s average water transport fare of N1,350 for the same period.

8. Lagos State

Lagos, the economic capital of Nigeria, located in the South West zone, occupies the eighth spot on the top 10 states with the highest water transport fares in April 2024.

With passengers in Lagos paying an average of N1,650 per water transport trip in April 2024, this fare is approximately 18.18% higher than the South West zone’s average water transport fare of N1,350 for the same period.

7. Ogun State

Ogun State, located in the South West of the country, ranks seventh among the top 10 states with the highest water transport fares in April 2024, with passengers paying an average of N2,100 per trip.

This fare is approximately 35.71% higher than the South West zone’s average water transport fare of N1,350 for the same period.

6. Akwa Ibom State

The oil-rich Akwa Ibom State, located in the South South zone, ranks sixth on the top 10 states with the highest water transport fares in April 2024, with passengers paying an average of N2,450 for a trip.

This fare is approximately 30.51% lower than the South South zone’s average water transport fare of N3,525 for April 2024.

4/5. Cross River and Edo States

Cross River and Edo States, both located in the South South zone, share the fourth spot on the top 10 states with the highest water transport fares in April 2024, with passengers paying an average of N3,000 for a trip.

This fare is approximately 14.89% lower than the South South zone’s average water transport fare of N3,525 for April 2024.

3. Rivers State

Rivers State ranks third among the top 10 states with the highest water transport fares in Nigeria in April 2024, with passengers paying an average of N4,000 per trip.

This fare is approximately 13.48% higher than the South South zone’s average water transport fare of N3,525 for April 2024.

2. Delta State

Delta State is ranked second among the top 10 states with the highest water transport fares in Nigeria in April 2024.

With passengers paying an average fare of N4,200 for a trip, this is approximately 19.15% higher than the South South zone’s average water transport fare of N3,525 for April 2024.

1. Bayelsa State

In the first spot on the list of top 10 states with the highest water transport fares in Nigeria in April 2024 is Bayelsa, with passengers paying an average of N4,500 per trip.

This fare is approximately 27.66% higher than the South South zone’s average water transport fare of N3,525 for April 2024.